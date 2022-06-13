South Texas Inshore Fishing Report for the week of June 13, 2022

We Go Fishing

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CBe1Z_0g8dpl3500
We Go Fishing

Target Species:

· Redfish – Good. Redfish have been against shorelines and edges. Cut menhaden is the best bait. The minimum is 20” and the maximum is 28”. The bag limit is three per person per day.

· Speckled Trout – Good. Live croaker is the best bait. The minimum is 17” and the maximum is 23”. The bag limit is three per person per day. These regulations are for areas South of FM 457.

· Flounder – Fair. The minimum length is 15”. The bag limit is five per person per day

· Black Drum – Good. Dead shrimp is the best bait. The minimum length is 14” and the maximum length is 30”. The bag limit is five per person per day.

· Other: Various species are showing on the ends of the Port Aransas jetties.

General Fishing Notes for South Texas:

Once again, the winds have been the story. The water is on the dirtier side because of the churning of the winds. Look for bait in the area. If there is no bait or bird activity, move on to a spot where there is bait and bird activity. Summer time has arrived and the water temperatures are in the 80s. Fish are moving into guts and on the edges.

Try to find the potholes. If the baits are in the grass, it will be harder for the target species to locate the lure or bait. The speckled trout bite has been consistent on live croaker early in the morning. Guides are reporting great catches of speckled trout with the occasional redfish all on live croaker. Waders are also finding good success early in the morning. No particular lure or color has been producing consistently, so be sure to have a variety of colors and sizes.

Forecast Fishing Conditions for the week:

Monday, June 12, 2022

Low Tide – 9:10 PM -.47 feet / High Tide – 8:03 AM +1.14 feet

Fish Activity Very High (89)

Winds from the SSE and strong – Barometric Pressure rising

Waxing Gibbous – illumination 99.2%

Tuesday, June 13, 2022

Low Tide – 9:59 PM -0.53 feet / High Tide – 9:14 AM +1.22 feet

Fish Activity Very High (95)

Winds from the SSE and strong – Barometric Pressure rising

Full Moon – illumination 99.8%

Wednesday, June 14, 2022

Low Tide – 10:56 PM -.052 feet / High Tide – 10:13 AM +1.25 feet

Fish Activity Very High (83)

Winds from the SE and strong – Barometric Pressure rising

Waning Gibbous – illumination 97.7%

Thursday, June 16, 2022

Low Tide – 11:56 PM -.45 feet / High Tide – 11:05 AM +1.22 feet

Fish Activity Average (69)

Winds from the SE and moderate – Barometric Pressure rising

Waning Gibbous – illumination 93%

Friday, June 17, 2022

Low Tide – 2:12 PM +1.12 feet / High Tide – 11:52 AM +1.15 feet

Fish Activity Average (55)

Winds from the SE and moderate – Barometric Pressure falling

Waning Gibbous – illumination 85.9%

Saturday, June 18, 2022

Low Tide – 12:54 AM -.33 feet / High Tide – 12:30 PM +1.02 feet

Low Tide – 2:31 PM +1.01 feet

Fish Activity Average (41)

Winds from the SE and moderate – Barometric Pressure even

Waning Gibbous – illumination 76.9%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EoSyC_0g8dpl3500
We Go Fishing

*Tidal Information is for Aransas Pass, Texas. Be sure to adjust tidal activity earlier or later for your specific area on the coast.

**The fish activity forecast is based on multiple different factors, including, but not limited to solunar information, air pressure, and tidal conditions.

Sources:

Fishing Points App

Windy App

Texas Parks and Wildlife - https://tpwd.texas.gov/fishboat/fish/action/reptmap.php?EcoRegion=GC

Texas Fishing Tips - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLWNYKVohAlu1vISxXgkzkg

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# fishing report# inshore fishing# fishing tips# fishing# we go fishing

Comments / 0

Published by

We (Ben & Karen) are a fishing couple from Texas. We bring you weekly fishing stories, tips, and news from around the great state of Texas! We also post videos of our fishing adventures!

Texas State
3456 followers

More from We Go Fishing

Texas State

South Texas Inshore Fishing Report for the week of June 6, 2022

· Redfish – Good. Redfish are good on cut menhaden and cut mullet in two-six feet of water. The minimum is 20” and the maximum is 28”. The bag limit is three per person per day.

Read full story
2 comments
Texas State

South Texas Inshore Fishing Report for the week of May 23, 2022

· Redfish – Good. The redfish are scattered. Cut baits work well. The minimum is 20” and the maximum is 28”. The bag limit is three per person per day. · Speckled Trout – Good. Speckled trout are moving to the reefs and hard structure. There are plenty of undersized trout. The trout are good on live Croaker early in the morning. The minimum is 17” and the maximum is 23”. The bag limit is three per person per day. These regulations are for areas South of FM 457.

Read full story
Texas State

South Texas Inshore Fishing Report for the week of May 16, 2022

· Redfish – Great. Redfish are moving in shallow water in the potholes. The minimum is 20” and the maximum is 28”. The bag limit is three per person per day. · Speckled Trout – Great. Anglers are finding Speckled trout around rock structures. The minimum is 17” and the maximum is 23”. The bag limit is three per person per day. These regulations are for areas South of FM 457.

Read full story
Texas State

South Texas Inshore Fishing Report for the week of May 9, 2022

· Redfish – Great! Anglers are catching redfish in the sand pockets and sand holes. The minimum is 20” and the maximum is 28”. The bag limit is three per person per day.

Read full story
Texas State

South Texas Inshore Fishing Report for the week of May 1, 2022

· Redfish – Good. Live shrimp is the best bait. They also live cut menhaden and cut mullet. The minimum is 20” and the maximum is 28”. The bag limit is three per person per day.

Read full story
Texas State

South Texas Inshore Fishing Report for the week of April 17, 2022

· Redfish – Good. Ladyfish are showing. Use cut ladyfish to target redfish. Live shrimp is good for redfish. The minimum is 20” and the maximum is 28”. The bag limit is three per person per day.

Read full story
2 comments
Texas State

South Texas Inshore Fishing Report for the week of April 10, 2022

South Texas Inshore Fishing Report for the week of April 10, 2022. · Redfish – Good. Shrimp and finger mullet are the best bait. Cut shad is also a good bait. The minimum is 20” and the maximum is 28”. The bag limit is three per person per day.

Read full story
3 comments
Texas State

South Texas Inshore Fishing Report for the week of April 3, 2022

South Texas Inshore Fishing Report for the week of April 3, 2022. · Redfish – Fair. Free-lined shrimp or live mullet is working well. Redfish are also hitting cut mullet and cut menhaden. The minimum is 20” and the maximum is 28”. The bag limit is three per person per day.

Read full story
Texas State

South Texas Inshore Fishing Report for the week of March 27, 2022

South Texas Inshore Fishing Report for the week of March 27, 2022. · Redfish – Good. Free-lined shrimp or under a popping cork works well. Live and fresh-cut mullet work well too. The minimum is 20” and the maximum is 28”. The bag limit is three per person per day.

Read full story
Texas State

South Texas Inshore Fishing Report for the week of March 20, 2022

South Texas Inshore Fishing Report for the week of March 20, 2022. · Redfish – Good. Good numbers of slot reds are in the bay systems. Free-lined shrimp or under a popping cork works well. Live and fresh-cut mullet work well too. The minimum is 20” and the maximum is 28”. The bag limit is three per person per day.

Read full story
Texas State

South Texas Inshore Fishing Report for the week of March 13, 2022

Remember this week is Spring Break for many Texans.Expect busier than normal waterways and more anglers looking for the bite.Be courteous and patient!. · Redfish – Redfish are scattered. Live shrimp or your favorite light-colored soft plastic works well under a popping cork. Live mullet also catches good slot reds. Bull reds are slow but are still around.

Read full story
Texas State

South Texas Inshore Fishing Report for the week of March 6, 2022

South Texas Inshore Fishing Report for the week of March 6, 2022. Redfish – Look for the redfish to be in holes around the structure. Best baits include live shrimp, gulps, spoons, and paddle tails.

Read full story
Texas State

South Texas Inshore Fishing Report for the week of January 10, 2022

This is your weekly fishing report for the week of January 10, 2022. · Redfish – There are plenty of slot redfish around. Bull redfish are in deeper water. Free-lined shrimp, free-lined live mullet, and cut baits (mullet / ladyfish) work best.

Read full story
1 comments
Texas State

South Texas Inshore Fishing Report for the week of December 13, 2021

Target Species: This is one of the best time of year for fishing in South Texas. Multiple species of fish are plentiful. Anglers are catching plenty of Speckled Trout, Redfish, and Black Drum. Sheepshead are still slow. There are also reports of Pompano around structure. Do not forget that flounder season remains closed.

Read full story
Texas State

South Texas Inshore Fishing Report for the week of December 6, 2021

Target Species: This is one of the best time of year for fishing in South Texas. Multiple species of fish are plentiful. Anglers are catching plenty of Speckled Trout, Redfish, Black Drum, and Sheepshead. There are also reports of Pompano and Spanish mackerel. Do not forget that flounder season remains closed.

Read full story
Texas State

Texas Inshore Fishing Report for the week of 11/29/21 - 12/5/21

Ben with a Bull Redfish while kayakingWe Go Fishing. Target Species: Multiple species continue to be good inshore. Anglers are targeting just about every species found in our inshore fishery. Anglers are reporting sand trout, speckled trout, black drum, bull redfish, slot redfish, and sheepshead. The black drum are being found in schools. Remember flounder season is closed.

Read full story

Texas Inshore Fishing Report for the week of November 22, 2021

Karen with a nice shark caught from Bob Hall PierWe Go Fishing. Happy Thanksgiving! It is fall and the fishing is good! More cold fronts will solidify the fall patterns. Anglers should look to target deeper water in the mornings and shallower water in the afternoons when the water warms and the sun is overhead. The north winds will be pushing more water out of the back lakes, so look for drains from the marshes. Spoil islands with access to deeper channels are a good bet.

Read full story
3 comments
Texas State

South Texas Inshore Fishing Report for the week of November 15, 2021

Karen with a large slot Redfish on a kayak tripWe Go Fishing. As we head into fall, the key is going to be finding deep guts in the mornings and targeting the flats in the afternoon. As we have been saying, this is also the time to use the biggest baits. The fish are eating heavily as the winter months approach when baitfish and food sources become more scarce. If you have a boat, keep moving until you find the fish. Drifting the flats in the afternoon, when the water warms has been productive.

Read full story

Why the Changes to Trout and Flounder Regulations are a Good Move

Most anglers in Texas are aware of the changes to the flounder regulations and the proposed changes to the speckled trout regulations. If for some reason the above statement catches you off-guard, here are the regulations.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy