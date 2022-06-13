South Texas Inshore Fishing Report for the week of June 13, 2022

We Go Fishing

Target Species:

· Redfish – Good. Redfish have been against shorelines and edges. Cut menhaden is the best bait. The minimum is 20” and the maximum is 28”. The bag limit is three per person per day.

· Speckled Trout – Good. Live croaker is the best bait. The minimum is 17” and the maximum is 23”. The bag limit is three per person per day. These regulations are for areas South of FM 457.

· Flounder – Fair. The minimum length is 15”. The bag limit is five per person per day

· Black Drum – Good. Dead shrimp is the best bait. The minimum length is 14” and the maximum length is 30”. The bag limit is five per person per day.

· Other: Various species are showing on the ends of the Port Aransas jetties.

General Fishing Notes for South Texas:

Once again, the winds have been the story. The water is on the dirtier side because of the churning of the winds. Look for bait in the area. If there is no bait or bird activity, move on to a spot where there is bait and bird activity. Summer time has arrived and the water temperatures are in the 80s. Fish are moving into guts and on the edges.

Try to find the potholes. If the baits are in the grass, it will be harder for the target species to locate the lure or bait. The speckled trout bite has been consistent on live croaker early in the morning. Guides are reporting great catches of speckled trout with the occasional redfish all on live croaker. Waders are also finding good success early in the morning. No particular lure or color has been producing consistently, so be sure to have a variety of colors and sizes.

Forecast Fishing Conditions for the week:

Monday, June 12, 2022

Low Tide – 9:10 PM -.47 feet / High Tide – 8:03 AM +1.14 feet

Fish Activity Very High (89)

Winds from the SSE and strong – Barometric Pressure rising

Waxing Gibbous – illumination 99.2%

Tuesday, June 13, 2022

Low Tide – 9:59 PM -0.53 feet / High Tide – 9:14 AM +1.22 feet

Fish Activity Very High (95)

Winds from the SSE and strong – Barometric Pressure rising

Full Moon – illumination 99.8%

Wednesday, June 14, 2022

Low Tide – 10:56 PM -.052 feet / High Tide – 10:13 AM +1.25 feet

Fish Activity Very High (83)

Winds from the SE and strong – Barometric Pressure rising

Waning Gibbous – illumination 97.7%

Thursday, June 16, 2022

Low Tide – 11:56 PM -.45 feet / High Tide – 11:05 AM +1.22 feet

Fish Activity Average (69)

Winds from the SE and moderate – Barometric Pressure rising

Waning Gibbous – illumination 93%

Friday, June 17, 2022

Low Tide – 2:12 PM +1.12 feet / High Tide – 11:52 AM +1.15 feet

Fish Activity Average (55)

Winds from the SE and moderate – Barometric Pressure falling

Waning Gibbous – illumination 85.9%

Saturday, June 18, 2022

Low Tide – 12:54 AM -.33 feet / High Tide – 12:30 PM +1.02 feet

Low Tide – 2:31 PM +1.01 feet

Fish Activity Average (41)

Winds from the SE and moderate – Barometric Pressure even

Waning Gibbous – illumination 76.9%

*Tidal Information is for Aransas Pass, Texas. Be sure to adjust tidal activity earlier or later for your specific area on the coast.

**The fish activity forecast is based on multiple different factors, including, but not limited to solunar information, air pressure, and tidal conditions.

Sources:

Fishing Points App

Windy App

Texas Parks and Wildlife - https://tpwd.texas.gov/fishboat/fish/action/reptmap.php?EcoRegion=GC

Texas Fishing Tips - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLWNYKVohAlu1vISxXgkzkg