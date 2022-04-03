South Texas Inshore Fishing Report for the week of April 3, 2022

We Go Fishing

Target Species:

· Redfish – Fair. Free-lined shrimp or live mullet is working well. Redfish are also hitting cut mullet and cut menhaden. The minimum is 20” and the maximum is 28”. The bag limit is three per person per day.

· Speckled Trout – Slow. Trout are moving up to the flats. Popping corks with live shrimp is best. Free-line shrimp around the structure is also working. Anglers are catching plenty of undersized trout. The minimum is 17” and the maximum is 23”. The bag limit is three per person per day. These regulations are for areas South of FM 457.

· Flounder – Slow. The minimum length is 15”. The bag limit is five per person per day

· Black Drum – Good. Cut crab, shrimp, or sea lice are best. The minimum length is 14” and the maximum length is 30”. The bag limit is five per person per day.

· Other: Anglers report good numbers of sheepshead around the structure and at the jetties. Live shrimp is the best bait free-lined or on a bottom rig. The minimum length is 15” and the bag limit is 5 per person per day.

Target Areas and Technique: Water levels in the bay have been low. When the water is dropping out, target the guts and mouth of the marshes. Pay attention to bait activity in the back lake of the marshes. We are starting to move into spring conditions. Keep the color of the water in mind for artificial lure selection. Use smaller jig heads such as 1/8oz as the water is shallow.

In gusty conditions, try to find areas to use the winds to your advantage. Look for the bait and you will find the fish.

Forecast Tidal Conditions: The tidal forecast ranges from negative tides to .5 feet high. Pay attention to water levels, especially as the wind forecast is to be gusty throughout the week. This week the forecast is for one high tide and one low tide each day. Generally, the tides will be coming in during the day and going out at night.

Fish Activity Forecast:

Monday (4) – Average Fish Activity (Score 57)

Tuesday (5) – Average Fish Activity (Score 46)

Wednesday (6) – Low Fish Activity (Score 35)

Thursday (7) – Low Fish Activity (Score 25)

Friday (8) – Very Low Fish Activity (Score 13)

Saturday (9) – Very Low Fish Activity (Score 14)

*The fish activity forecast is based on multiple different factors, including, but not limited to solunar information, air pressure, and tidal conditions.

Forecast Wind Conditions and Air Pressure:

Monday (4) – winds from the SE and gusty – Barometric Pressure falling

Tuesday (5) – winds from the and SSE and gusty – Barometric Pressure falling

Wednesday (6) – winds from the and ESE and gusty – Barometric Pressure rising

Thursday (7) – winds from the and NNE and gusty – Barometric Pressure rising

Friday (8) – winds from the and NNW and gusty – Barometric Pressure falling

Saturday (9) – winds from the SE and gusty – Barometric Pressure falling

Solunar Information:

Monday (4) – Waxing Crescent – illumination 12.5%

Tuesday (5) – Waxing Crescent – illumination 19.4%

Wednesday (6) – Waxing Crescent – illumination 27.4%

Thursday (7) – Waxing Crescent – illumination 36.2%

Friday (8) – First Quarter – illumination 45.4%

Saturday (9) – Waxing Gibbous – illumination 54.9%

We Go Fishing

Sources: Fishing Points App

https://tpwd.texas.gov/fishboat/fish/action/reptmap.php?EcoRegion=GC

Texas Fishing Tips - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLWNYKVohAlu1vISxXgkzkg