How to handle clients

waza sampa

1. Be assertive – not aggressive or passive. My definition of assertion is simple: “Say what you mean, mean what you say, and don’t be mean when you say it.” Let this rule guide your conversations with all customers and you will always be confident, cool, and in control and you’ll always be professional.

2. Speak more slowly. You’ll be amazed at how much more clearly you can think and how much control and confidence you experience when you consciously slow down your rate of speech. Speak slowly and methodically when your emotional triggers are launched and you’ll maintain poise during difficult conversations.

3. Wait 1-2 seconds before responding. Responding immediately to difficult or tactical customers could result in you saying something you’ll later regret. Before you respond, take a deep breath, wait at least 2 seconds, and think about the best response and the best approach.

4. Take a time-out. When you sense that your buttons have been pushed, take a break. You can tell the customer you need to put him on hold while you review a file, or whatever excuse sounds good at the time. The point is to get away from the customer for a few seconds so you can re-group.

5. Use positive self-talk. I’m going to sound like hard on this one, but I’m quite serious. Instead of saying to yourself, “I don’t get paid enough to put up with this ____.” Say something more positive like “This guy really needs my help.” Thinking more positively helps you respond more positively and professionally. Negative thoughts lead to negative words, and it spirals into a very negative situation.

6. Show your power before you use it. Often, a subtle suggestion of your “power” is far more effective than the outright use of your power. As a customer service professional you may have the power to terminate a phone call. You could say to your customer: “If you don’t stop yelling, I will terminate this call.” But, believe it or not, you are far more “powerful” if you say, “I want to help you, but when you yell and cut me off, you make it difficult for me to work with you.” The latter statement demonstrates your power and your message most definitely gets across. The former statement uses up all of your ammunition and won’t usually diffuse an irate customer.

These incredibly simple tips will position you to keep your cool when customers get hot!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10dXk4_0fYNiuRb00
unsplash

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Business Motivation Investing

Comments / 0

Published by

Sampa: covers Business Finance Motivation Success Branding Entrepreneur Personal development Health Money Investment Forex and Stock market

New York, NY
61 followers

More from waza sampa

Making quality decision

Making quality and sensible decisions is one of the most critical abilities you will need in life. All of us make decisions. Some individuals make poor/irrational decisions, while others make average/survival decisions. However, very few people make clever, progressive, and life-enhancing decisions. Every day, the average adult makes over 35,000 deliberate decisions. Now, each decision has both positive and negative implications. Friends, decisions are a make-or-break situation. The quality of your decisions determines the quality of your life in the end. So, what are some characteristics of intelligent selections of high quality?

Read full story

Business communication

The corporate world has its own infrastructure, ethics, language and way of doing things. Thus, every person should be well-acquainted with all the core principles of the sphere before entering it, for a successful start and a perfect journey. Communication plays a vital role in the corporate world as it is something that can either seal the deal or cancel it. Effective communication allows you to put your message, thoughts and ideas across in the right way, such that it garners attention. In order to deliver effective communication, there are seven vital concepts. These include:

Read full story

Goals and dreams

According to various sources and research, 98% of people die without fulfilling their goals and dreams, meaning only 2% of people become successful in life. This is a scary but true statistic. The question friends, is have you been building your life around the 98% or the 2%?

Read full story

Committed to success

"Commitment is defined as a willingness to give your time and energy to something that you believe in, or a promise or firm decision to do something." I have come to learn that in order to actually be successful, one needs to move from the sphere of interest into the sphere of commitment. Interest is all about curiosity, admiration and fascination. Commitment on the other hand is about engagement and actual dedication to a particular course of action. Desire and interest only give you a VIP seat to watch and admire people who are truly successful.

Read full story
1 comments

Financial education

One of the major causes of poverty today is a lack of knowledge about how finances work. Money has principles by which you make it and it has principles by which you multiply it and grow it. Unfortunately, so many of us simply want money because we have an idea of its power when we spend it but we do not have a good understanding about how to acquire it sustainably, how to retain it and its proper utilization.

Read full story
1 comments

Steps to get a car for rental

There’s more to renting the car than just reserving it and paying for it, to make sure that you get the best deal follow these steps and tips. 1.Choose three to four car rental firms that fit your wants and needs, do this either through the phonebook, or through the internet, remember to scan every possible firm before you make a choice, you don’t want to overlook the best car rental because you got bored from looking.

Read full story
3 comments

Don't dwell on failure

Internal defeat is a mindset, where you begin to believe that most new ideas will fail. You might think -“After all, what I tried in last week’s Yoga class, failed.”. You will always learn from mistakes. When you see them clearly as a test, examine the results, and study them closely for the reason why they went wrong.

Read full story
1 comments

Vision is power

Motivation can take you far, but it can take you even further if you first find your vision. Your vision will motivate and guide you on your journey to success and personal fulfillment. Trying to succeed at anything without first having a clear vision of what it is you want to accomplish will only lead to you going around in circles and eventually giving up in frustration.

Read full story

Currency trading tips

You can develop into a better and more profitable trader by applying some of the more imperative forex currency trading rules consistently with an appropriate amount of discipline. There are few principles that can help to perk up your chances of success if they are understood, practiced, and implemented in your trading on a regular basis and these rules have been learned in the trenches, mostly through testing and scrutinizing the common mistakes nearly every trader makes when starting out in the forex currency trading business. The first step is to set up and apply specific goals and objectives.

Read full story
2 comments

Health tips

As good as modern medical technology is, it can never save you from the problems caused by a life style that is unhealthy. Instead of getting a modern medical fix for every problem, it is far better to live in such a way that you will hardly ever fall ill.

Read full story

Stock trading tips

Stock picking is a very complicated process and investors have different approaches. However, it is wise to follow general steps to minimize the risk of the investments. This article will outline these basic steps for picking high performance stocks.

Read full story

Business name matters

A business name can be a huge factor in the ultimate success or failure of the entity. Unfortunately, many people fail to give a lot of thought to it prior to moving forward. There are many factors to consider including something memorable, a name related to your area of work and, potentially, the availability of the domain name.

Read full story
1 comments

Online tips

The internet, with the myriads of interconnected computers and sites, it’s not impossible that there is something good waiting to be discovered. Whether it be discounts, special offers, sales or coupons, it’s just right there, waiting to be discovered.

Read full story

Home business tips

Here are some general start-up tips for a successful home business. The first tip is a word of caution. It’s easy to think that because your home business can bypass the lease or construction aspects of starting a business, and the overhead costs of furnishing, maintenance, landscaping, utilities and so forth, that you can skip over some other processes to. That attitude, rather than heading someone down the road to a successful home business, could lead to financial business disaster.

Read full story

Forex trading

Forex trading is all about putting your money into other currencies, so you can gain the interest for the night, for time period or the difference in trading money all around. Forex trading does involve other assets along with money, but because you are investing in other countries and in other businesses that are dealing in other currencies the basis for the money you make or lose will be based on the trading of money.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy