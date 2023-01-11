Elon Musk has lost 200 billion dollars

Photo by Tesla Fans Schweiz on Unsplash

Due to a 65 percent plunge in the value of Tesla stock, Elon Musk's net worth has dropped by around 200 billion dollars over the past year. According to a New York Post article, Musk is now worth around 137 billion, down from a high of 340 billion in late 2021.

The Post article states Tesla stock has decreased in value partly because other carmakers have begun to bring out competing electric vehicles although the website Inside EVs states:

The Tesla Model Y was the 6th best-selling vehicle in America in 2022, with approximately 252,000 units being delivered. The Y was by far the best-selling EV last year...

Musk is also distracted by his recent purchase of Twitter. According to the Wikipedia entry on the purchase:

On April 14, Musk made an unsolicited offer to purchase the company, which Twitter's board initially responded with a "poison pill" strategy to resist a hostile takeover, before unanimously accepting Musk's buyout offer of $44 billion on April 25. Musk stated that he planned to introduce new features to the platform, make its algorithms open-source, combat spambot accounts, and promote free speech.

Musk seems to be quite busy with Twitter; every so often he'll post about upcoming features.

According to an article in Forbes, a total of 660 billion dollars was lost by U.S. billionaires in 2022. Aside from Musk, Jeff Bezos lost over 80 billion as Amazon stock fell almost 50 percent and Mark Zuckerberg's net worth dropped by 78 billion as Meta (the parent company of Facebook) plummeted, among others.