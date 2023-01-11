Man sentenced for carjacking vehicle to transport himself to court hearing

Photo by Rebecca Lane on Unsplash

A Chicago man has been sentenced for a February 2020 carjacking he committed to transport himself to a court hearing for a carjacking he performed a month prior. In the first carjacking according to CWB Chicago:

Edward Fleming, 22, was charged with possessing a stolen motor vehicle in January 2020 after police said he was driving a stolen Ford Fusion with a ski mask on his head and a “Friday the 13th”-style “Jason” mask in the back seat. He was released on his own recognizance.

The following month, prosecutors said, Fleming and two juveniles lured a Joliet man into a carjacking trap so Fleming could get to his court appearance within the hour.

The article states that after the second carjacking, Fleming drove the stolen Nissan Altima to a parking spot a short distance from the court where he was due to appear and was arrested before he could make his hearing. Conveniently for the police, the courthouse is in the same complex as a police station and the Area South police headquarters.

Fleming has been sentenced to 16 years in prison but will be released in less than seven.

The website Law Enforcement Today states that Fleming had been arrested multiple times before these two carjackings:

Fleming was arrested in March of 2018 for theft, arrested again for theft in July of the same year, and landed a third arrest in November of 2018 for reckless conduct.

Then, in June of 2019, Fleming was arrested for battery.

According to the Chicago Tribune, there were 1,415 carjackings in Chicago in 2020. This was the highest number since 2001.