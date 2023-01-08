New York City, NY

Woman ejected from Radio City Music Hall after being flagged by facial recognition software

Wayness Tamm

Photo byian dooley on Unsplash

The mother of a Girl Scout, whose troop was attending a show at Radio City Music Hall the weekend following Thanksgiving, was kicked out of the New York City venue after being identified by facial recognition technology. According to a report by news outlet NBC New York, Kelly Conlon is a lawyer with a New Jersey firm, Davis, Saperstein and Solomon, involved in legal action against Madison Square Garden Entertainment. According to the article:

"MSG instituted a straightforward policy that precludes attorneys pursuing active litigation against the Company from attending events at our venues until that litigation has been resolved. While we understand this policy is disappointing to some, we cannot ignore the fact that litigation creates an inherently adverse environment. All impacted attorneys were notified of the policy, including Davis, Saperstein and Salomon, which was notified twice," a spokesperson for MSG Entertainment said in a statement.

Conlon is not the only lawyer booted out of Madison Square Garden because of facial recognition. According to an article from the New York Times:

In November, Alexis Majano, a lawyer at Sahn Ward Braff Koblenz, was escorted out of a Knicks game. Last week, Nicolette Landi, a personal injury lawyer, was unable to use the $376.83 tickets to a Mariah Carey concert at the Garden that her boyfriend had bought for her birthday.

According to the Norton website, facial recognition software is already used in many places in the U.S. such as stores, airports, colleges, and even churches. It is also used to unlock devices such as the iPhone. The article notes:

Customs officials at Washington Dulles International Airport made their first arrest using facial recognition in August of 2018, catching an impostor trying to enter the country.

