Ex-billionaire and former FTX head Sam Bankman-Fried arrested

Photo by niu niu on Unsplash

The Bahamian attorney general has announced the arrest of Sam Bankman-Fried according to a CNBC article. The arrest came after he was indicted by the Southern District of New York. He is expected to be extradited to the U.S. and tried in court here:

Legal experts told CNBC that if the federal government pursues wire or bank fraud charges that Bankman-Fried could face life in prison without the possibility of supervised release. Such a severe punishment would be unusual but not extraordinary. Ponzi scheme mastermind Bernie Madoff was sentenced to 150 years in prison, an effective life sentence, for his massive ponzi scheme. FTX’s collapse has already triggered the demise of BlockFi Lending, and has thrown the entire space into disarray.

Bankman-Fried's downfall began with the unraveling of his business empire, primarily consisting of cryptocurrency exchange FTX and the trading firm Alameda, after the cryptocurrency equivalent of a bank run in November of this year. As Wikipedia states:

Public concern began when a November 2022 CoinDesk article stated that FTX's partner firm Alameda Research held a significant portion of its assets in FTX's native token FTT. Following this revelation, rival exchange Binance's CEO Changpeng Zhao announced that Binance would sell its holdings of the token, which was quickly followed by a spike in customer withdrawals from FTX. FTX was unable to meet the demand for customer withdrawals.

According to The New York Times:

Once a golden boy of the crypto industry and a major donor to the Democratic Party, Mr. Bankman-Fried has seen his vast business and political empire collapse with stunning speed. His exchange filed for bankruptcy last month, and his personal fortune has dwindled to virtually nothing.