McDonald's contest starting December 5th gives free food for 50 years

From December 5th through the 25th of this year, McDonald's will run a contest with McGold cards as the prize according to a notice on the official website. Winners will get a card for themselves and three more to bestow on other people of their choosing. Ownership of a McGold card gives the user free McDonald's food twice a week for a maximum of 50 years. The notice says purchases made using the McDonald's app on the contest days will be automatically entered, but it is not necessary to make purchases to enter.

No Purchase Necessary To Enter/Win A Prize. A Purchase Will Not Improve Chances Of Winning. McDonald’s for Life Appstakes begins 12/5/22 and ends 12/25/22. Open to residents of the 50 U.S./DC, 16+ only. Must be opted in to the MyMcDonald’s Rewards program. To enter without making a purchase, see Official Rules at McDonaldsforLifeSweeps.com for Entry link and details. Limit 1 entry/day.

According to McDonald's official rules:

A valid email address is required to participate. You must be opted in to the MyMcDonald’s Rewards program to receive an automatic entry with purchase using the McDonald's App... To receive one Entry without making a purchase, click on this AMOE link and you will then be directed to an AMOE form that you must complete by providing your first and last name and email address, confirming your email, phone number and date of birth and checking the box to confirm that you have read and agree to the Official Rules and that you are eligible to enter the Appstakes. When you submit the entry form and it is successfully received and recorded by the website servers, that will be the date and time of the submitted Entry. AMOE Entries are measured in Eastern Time, regardless of where in the Territory the Participant is located. AMOE Entries must be received no later than December 26, 2022, at 5:59:59 a.m. ET and are subject to the daily limit of one Entry per day.

The rules also state that three winners will be chosen - one per week- and each winner will be given money to pay part of the taxes that will have to be paid as required by U.S. law. According to the Intuit Turbotax website:

If you've received any kind of income from the following sources, you'll have to report it to the IRS, as well.

Cash prizes: If you enter a drawing and win $1,000, you've won a cash prize. Other ways to win cash prizes could include sweepstakes, a game show or reality TV competition. You'll need to include all prizes as income on your tax return, even if they're as small as a dollar.

Noncash prizes: The IRS considers noncash prizes as income you should report as well. Whether you win a $25 gift card to your favorite restaurant from a radio contest, a new TV, a year's supply of a particular product, a luxury vacation for two to Europe or a brand-new car from a game show, you're required to report the fair market value of these prizes as other income on your tax return.