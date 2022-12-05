McDonald's contest starting December 5th gives free food for 50 years

Wayness Tamm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fYmkG_0jXJEFpn00
Photo byRobert Owen-Wahl from Pixabay

From December 5th through the 25th of this year, McDonald's will run a contest with McGold cards as the prize according to a notice on the official website. Winners will get a card for themselves and three more to bestow on other people of their choosing. Ownership of a McGold card gives the user free McDonald's food twice a week for a maximum of 50 years. The notice says purchases made using the McDonald's app on the contest days will be automatically entered, but it is not necessary to make purchases to enter.

No Purchase Necessary To Enter/Win A Prize. A Purchase Will Not Improve Chances Of Winning. McDonald’s for Life Appstakes begins 12/5/22 and ends 12/25/22. Open to residents of the 50 U.S./DC, 16+ only. Must be opted in to the MyMcDonald’s Rewards program. To enter without making a purchase, see Official Rules at McDonaldsforLifeSweeps.com for Entry link and details. Limit 1 entry/day.

According to McDonald's official rules:

A valid email address is required to participate. You must be opted in to the MyMcDonald’s Rewards program to receive an automatic entry with purchase using the McDonald's App... To receive one Entry without making a purchase, click on this AMOE link and you will then be directed to an AMOE form that you must complete by providing your first and last name and email address, confirming your email, phone number and date of birth and checking the box to confirm that you have read and agree to the Official Rules and that you are eligible to enter the Appstakes. When you submit the entry form and it is successfully received and recorded by the website servers, that will be the date and time of the submitted Entry. AMOE Entries are measured in Eastern Time, regardless of where in the Territory the Participant is located. AMOE Entries must be received no later than December 26, 2022, at 5:59:59 a.m. ET and are subject to the daily limit of one Entry per day.

The rules also state that three winners will be chosen - one per week- and each winner will be given money to pay part of the taxes that will have to be paid as required by U.S. law. According to the Intuit Turbotax website:

If you've received any kind of income from the following sources, you'll have to report it to the IRS, as well.
Cash prizes:  If you enter a drawing and win $1,000, you've won a cash prize. Other ways to win cash prizes could include sweepstakes, a game show or reality TV competition. You'll need to include all prizes as income on your tax return, even if they're as small as a dollar.
Noncash prizes:  The IRS considers noncash prizes as income you should report as well. Whether you win a $25 gift card to your favorite restaurant from a radio contest, a new TV, a year's supply of a particular product, a luxury vacation for two to Europe or a brand-new car from a game show, you're required to report the fair market value of these prizes as other income on your tax return.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# McDonalds# fast food# contest# McGold Card# McDonalds Gold Card

Comments / 30

Published by

I am interested in most subjects including self-education, business/finance, sci/tech, and the general state of the world.

Pittsburg, CA
693 followers

More from Wayness Tamm

Baton Rouge, LA

Colleges are making millions of dollars by promoting sports gambling to their students

Multiple universities - with more likely to start in the future - have signed multimillion-dollar deals to promote online sports gambling to their students according to an article in The New York Times. The Times article profiles arrangements at four institutions: Michigan State University, Louisiana State University, the University of Maryland, and the University of Colorado Boulder. Both Michigan State and Louisiana State made agreements with a sports betting company, Caesars Sportsbook, in 2022 and 2021 respectively.

Read full story

Target lost hundreds of millions to organized shoplifting rings this year

Target has lost 400 million dollars to criminal shoplifting rings so far this year according to an article in Yahoo News. The CFO of Target stated in a November call with reporters that there would be more losses:

Read full story
23 comments

Denny's will sell a $5.99 t-shirt on Black Friday that gives the buyer a year of free breakfasts

This Friday - Black Friday- Denny's online shop will make available, at 12 am Eastern Time, a t-shirt the company is calling the Everyday Value Tee. Only 150 shirts will be sold as ownership confers the right to receive a complimentary breakfast every day for a year.

Read full story
21 comments

Ex-billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried has been accused of hacking into his former firm by the new CEO

According to an article in the New York Post, John J. Ray, the new CEO of bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX, has accused the previous CEO, Sam Bankman-Fried, of hacking into his former firm and transferring some FTX assets to the control of the Bahamian government. FTX is headquartered in the Bahamas and Bankman-Fried has a 40 million-dollar residence there.

Read full story
32 comments

Billionaire loses entire fortune in the past week

During the previous week, cryptocurrency entrepreneur Sam Bankman-Fried's net worth fell from 16 billion dollars to nothing. Bankman-Fried primarily made his money as the head of cryptocurrency exchange FTX. According to Wikipedia:

Read full story
184 comments
Utah State

Can recycling wastewater help solve water shortages?

Multiple states are experiencing water shortages in the U.S. According to the USDA (U.S. Department of Agriculture) website:. As of July 11, 2022, drought conditions were most severe in the States of California, Texas, Oregon, Nevada, Utah, and New Mexico. According to USDM, on July 11, 2022, more than 32 percent of land in western states was classified as experiencing extreme or exceptional drought.

Read full story

Book notes and quotes: Buy This, Not That by Sam Dogen

Image from author's website: financialsamurai.com. Fair use. In the 1990s, Sam Dogen began working at Goldman Sachs in New York City. It was his dream job before he started but it quickly ruined his health and mental equilibrium. As he writes in the introduction to his 2022 book Buy This, Not That (BTNT):

Read full story

Book review: Passive Income Aggressive Retirement by Rachel Richards

Cover of "Passive Income Aggressive Retirement".Sourced from the author's website, moneyhoneyrachel.com: fair use. In Passive Income Aggressive Retirement, Rachel Richards goes over multiple methods of earning passive income which she defines as income that is not dependent upon the number of hours one works in contrast to active income such as the earnings from a job. She writes:

Read full story

3D Printers Used To Build Affordable Housing

According to the St. Louis Federal Reserve, the median sales price for American homes in the second quarter of 2022 was slightly over 440 thousand dollars. This means that half of all houses sold during this period had a price above this value and half were below. The median sales price is even higher in high-cost states such as California.

Read full story

Book Review: $1000 100 Ways

According to the foreword of Nick Loper’s recent book $1000 100 Ways: How Real People Make Real Money On The Side (And How You Can Too), 45 percent of Americans have not a single measly dollar in their savings account. This statistic means a very large number of U.S. citizens can barely cover their monthly bills and an unexpected expense -such as a car breaking down or a trip to the emergency room- requires taking on debt that they then struggle to pay off. It often means a miserable hand to mouth existence and saving little or nothing for retirement and then living in poverty in old age.

Read full story

Book Review — Speed Mathematics by Bill Handley

Learn how to do basic math fast and easily. Speed Mathematics by Bill Handley is one of the better books on fast basic arithmetic. Handley has a variety of novel tricks to make addition, subtraction, division and multiplication much simpler, which makes it possible to do many problems in your head. The methods are much more enjoyable and easier than the conventional methods taught in most schools.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy