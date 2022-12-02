Target lost hundreds of millions to organized shoplifting rings this year

Target has lost 400 million dollars to criminal shoplifting rings so far this year according to an article in Yahoo News. The CFO of Target stated in a November call with reporters that there would be more losses:

...we expect it will reduce our gross margin by more than $600 million for the full year.

According to a CNBC article

Thefts that fall into the category of organized retail crime follow a typical pattern. A criminal network hires an individual or crew, called “boosters,” who...turn over the stolen goods to someone waiting nearby, called a “fence.” The fence pays the booster in cash, usually about a quarter of the retail value, and then takes the haul to a home or warehouse, where a “cleaner” removes anti-theft devices or markings. The products then get sent to the larger criminal network, and are usually resold online.

An online publication called Loss Prevention Media stated that one such criminal ring in Northern California was storing 8 million dollars worth of stolen goods in a warehouse. Another article in the SF Standard said that a Target store in Walnut Creek, an affluent suburb of San Francisco, was being shoplifted multiple times daily:

A Walnut Creek Target retail worker told The Standard they see roughly 10 thefts every day on average, and that clothing and shoes are some of the most frequently stolen items.
“It happens pretty frequently. Security can’t touch them so they usually get away with it,”...

Target is not the only retail chain to be hit hard by theft. Walgreens announced last year they were closing multiple stores in San Francisco because of shoplifting according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

