Denny's will sell a $5.99 t-shirt on Black Friday that gives the buyer a year of free breakfasts

This Friday - Black Friday- Denny's online shop will make available, at 12 am Eastern Time, a t-shirt the company is calling the Everyday Value Tee. Only 150 shirts will be sold as ownership confers the right to receive a complimentary breakfast every day for a year.

According to a press release the t-shirts have a QR code sewed on them which is redeemable for one dine-in Everyday Value Slam meal per day which consists of

...two eggs and two bacon strips or sausage links, plus a choice of two buttermilk pancakes, one slice of French toast, or a biscuit and gravy.

The press release also states that the codes will work through December 31 of 2023, and each shirt adds up to a total of $2,186 in savings since Everyday Value Slam meals are priced at 5.99.

According to the Wikipedia article on Denny's:

In an official Facebook post, Denny's also stated it offers a free Grand Slam meal in the birthday month of those who sign up using Denny's reward app. In the comments to the post, Denny's stated their new policy only allowed those who signed up with the app and showed a coupon sent to their email to receive a free birthday meal. Previously, you only needed to show ID to prove it was actually your birthday. Some people complained in the comments to the Facebook post that they could not get the app to work. Denny's responded:

If you are a Denny's Rewards member, you will receive a birthday coupon via email. If you have not received this email, send us a private message with your email address and we will take a look at your account.