Ex-billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried has been accused of hacking into his former firm by the new CEO

Wayness Tamm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YuwKO_0jGPMJ5600
Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay

According to an article in the New York Post, John J. Ray, the new CEO of bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX, has accused the previous CEO, Sam Bankman-Fried, of hacking into his former firm and transferring some FTX assets to the control of the Bahamian government. FTX is headquartered in the Bahamas and Bankman-Fried has a 40 million-dollar residence there.

Additionally, the Post reported in the same article that Ray claimed that under Bankman-Fried's tenure:

FTX funds were also used to buy homes and other personal items for employees and advisors, Ray wrote. Some of these money transfers were not documented as company loans, while the homes were registered under the names of the employees, Ray added.
Proper checks and balances were absent, according to the filing. Employees submitted payment requests through an on-line “chat” platform and supervisors approved them with personalized emojis, the filing states.

The fallout from FTX continued to spread as multiple celebrities who endorsed FTX such as Tom Brady, Larry David, Naomi Osaka, Stephen Curry, et al were named in a lawsuit filed by a former investor in FTX. As NPR noted in a piece on investors who lost money in FTX:

"I'm not an expert and I don't need to be," NBA champion Curry says in one ad. "With FTX I have everything I need to buy sell and trade Crypto safely."

In 2020 investor Warren Buffet told CNBC:

Cryptocurrencies basically have no value and they don’t produce anything.

Buffet was proved prescient two years later with the collapse of the related cryptocurrencies, UST and Luna. According to Wikipedia:

Beginning on 9 May 2022, the tokens made headlines after UST began to break its peg to the US dollar. Over the next week, the price of UST plunged to 10 cents,[21] while Luna fell to "virtually zero", down from an all-time high of $119.51.[22] Before the crash, Luna was one of the top ten largest cryptocurrencies on the market.[23] The collapse wiped out almost $45 billion of market capitalisation over the course of a week.

