Billionaire loses entire fortune in the past week

During the previous week, cryptocurrency entrepreneur Sam Bankman-Fried's net worth fell from 16 billion dollars to nothing. Bankman-Fried primarily made his money as the head of cryptocurrency exchange FTX. According to Wikipedia:

A cryptocurrency exchange, or a digital currency exchange (DCE), is a business that allows customers to trade cryptocurrencies or digital currencies for other assets, such as conventional fiat money or other digital currencies. Exchanges may accept credit card payments, wire transfers or other forms of payment in exchange for digital currencies or cryptocurrencies.

The Washington Post reported that the cratering of FTX started to happen after the head of a rival exchange publicly stated he would sell his shares of FTX cryptocurrency which is called FTT.

In contrast to U.S. bank accounts which are insured for up to 250 thousand dollars in loss if a bank fails according to the FDIC website, cryptocurrency has no such protection. CNN says it is entirely possible that FTX depositors may get none of their money back:

...it looks increasingly likely that customers who handed their money over to FTX could be left holding the bag.

“We just don’t know the extent of contagion,” said Howard Fischer...“The first ring of victims are the people who had assets held in FTX…They are probably not going to be made whole, or anywhere close to it.”

In 2021, according to the UK Guardian website:

The Bank of England has said that bitcoin could be “worthless” and people investing in the digital currency should be prepared to lose everything. In a warning over the potential risks for investors, the central bank questioned whether there was any inherent worth in the most prominent digital currency

Bitcoin was around 50 thousand dollars when the Guardian article published; as of today it is close to 17 thousand dollars - according to the Bitcoin Price Tracker a loss of over 72 percent over the past year.

At its height, FTX gave quarterback Tom Brady equity in return for an endorsement and paid for a Superbowl commercial starring Larry David.