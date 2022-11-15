Can recycling wastewater help solve water shortages?

Image by ImagesBG from Pixabay

Multiple states are experiencing water shortages in the U.S. According to the USDA (U.S. Department of Agriculture) website:

As of July 11, 2022, drought conditions were most severe in the States of California, Texas, Oregon, Nevada, Utah, and New Mexico. According to USDM, on July 11, 2022, more than 32 percent of land in western states was classified as experiencing extreme or exceptional drought.

One approach to shoring up municipal water supplies is by recycling wastewater such as greywater or blackwater. Greywater, according to Wikipedia is

... domestic wastewater generated in households or office buildings from streams without fecal contamination, i.e., all streams except for the wastewater from toilets. Sources of greywater include sinks, showers, baths, washing machines or dishwashers.

Blackwater is water that has been tainted by feces, usually the water used to flush toilets. Some municipalities and some households in water-stressed areas recycle greywater. This medium article is an account of a Northern California resident having a greywater system installed at his house. Water used in his washing machine drains into his yard, saving him tens of thousands of gallons every year. As he explains:

When your washer completes a cycle, its internal pump moves the wash water through a valve, into a special pipe, and out into a system of hoses buried in your yard. Each hose ends in a mulch basin — basically, a hole filled with wood chips — delivering that dose of life-giving water directly to your backyard plants’ roots.

However, some areas prefer that individual homeowners not recycle greywater as it reduces the amount of water going into the sewer system and can cause problems if too many households do it.

Blackwater is harder to recycle as great care must be taken to neutralize the pathogens in it. A blackwater and greywater recycling method called DPR (direct potable reuse) is finding wider acceptance. According to a CNBC article on the subject, ordinarily, blackwater that is processed back into potable water is stored in a "buffer" such as an aquifer before being released back into the water supply. DPR skips the "buffer", saving time and money.