Book review: Passive Income Aggressive Retirement by Rachel Richards

In Passive Income Aggressive Retirement, Rachel Richards goes over multiple methods of earning passive income which she defines as income that is not dependent upon the number of hours one works in contrast to active income such as the earnings from a job. She writes:

Passive income has two stages: Stage 1 consists of the time, work, or money you spend building the income stream...If you decide to create and launch a course, for example, then Stage 1 includes all the time it takes to write, edit, record, publish, market, and launch the course. Stage 2 is when it becomes passive. After you’ve created, built, or launched the income stream, it’s much more, if not entirely, hands-off. With a course, maybe you’re putting a couple of hours in each week on marketing activities to maintain the income. Maybe you outsource even that to make it more like a couple of hours per month. Compare that to the 9-5 job where you’ll be working 40 hours per week for the rest of your life. Passive income is maintained with little to no work; it’s not built with little to no work.

She uses herself as an example: Starting in 2017 she and her husband spent two years setting up passive income streams, primarily through self-publishing two books and purchasing rental properties, that allowed her to eventually quit her job (she says her husband still works a remote job as he enjoys it) and made it possible for them to become location and time independent. They invested a lot of time and work upfront-

During those two years, we worked harder than we ever have in our lives.

- as well as money to become financially independent. She and her husband feel the tradeoff was worth it.

The book is divided into 25 chapters.

Chapter 1 and chapter 2 talk about traditional retirement and its downsides. In the past, workers had company pensions and Social Security payments to cover their retirement. Costs for housing, cars, and college tuition were much lower than they are now making it possible to accumulate a nest egg for retirement. Nowadays, pensions have been replaced by 401ks and Social Security might not be fully funded in the future. As the official website for Social Security says

As a result of changes to Social Security enacted in 1983, benefits are now expected to be payable in full on a timely basis until 2037, when the trust fund reserves are projected to become exhausted.1 At the point where the reserves are used up, continuing taxes are expected to be enough to pay 76 percent of scheduled benefits.

According to the National Institute of Retirement Security:

...a large portion (40 percent) of older Americans rely only on Social Security income in retirement. Social Security alone is not considered sufficient for a secure retirement, and it was not intended to stand alone. Typically, benefits from Social Security replace approximately 40 percent of pre-retirement income. Most financial planners recommend at least a 70 percent income replacement rate for retirees, while others say this should be even higher given longer lifespans...

Richards also notes that traditional retirement at the end of one's working life may mean that the retiree no longer has the health or physical ability to do many activities assuming they even have the money to retire at age 65. According to a CNBC article on retirement savings rates:

The median 401(k) balance is just $35,345. That means half of account balances are lower than this amount and half are higher.

Chapter 3 goes into the relationship between time and money and how passive income makes it possible to prioritize the former.

Chapter 4 gives an overview of the five types of passive income, why passive income does not involve MLMs, and six factors to evaluate when choosing a form of passive income.

Chapters 5 through 12 discuss passive income acquired through royalty income from intellectual property or mineral rights. Intellectual property is anything such as books, music, software, online courses, or photographs for which the user must pay a fee to the owner in order to use. Mineral rights are when a fee is paid to access natural resources such as oil on someone's land.

Chapters 13 to 14 talk about portfolio income which is derived from financial instruments such as stocks, bonds, real estate investment trusts, and certificates of deposit.

Chapters 15 to 16 go over "coin operated" businesses such as vending machines and even laundromats and car washes.

Chapters 17 to 18 discuss income made through ads, affiliate marketing, and dropshipping.

Chapters 19 to 22 talk about income from rental properties.

Chapters 23 to 25 go over evaluating your current and future expenses in order to determine the amount of income needed to fund them, doing a "time budget", deciding on which passive income stream to start, and dealing with mindset issues such as fear.

The book includes interviews of people who have succeeded in various passive income endeavors. One interview has a quote that sums up the thrust of the book quite well. Richards asked an author and speaker how royalty income had changed her life. Her response:

It allowed me to, as a single mom, support my daughter and to have a very nice lifestyle. Having that royalty income has given me the financial freedom to do other things that I wanted to do. I’m not locked into something. I get to pursue things that I’m excited about because I have royalty income coming in. I know I’m going to wake up, and in 2020 I’m going to make hundreds of thousands of dollars from my royalty income from my books before the year has even started, and that has given me a certain sense of security…if I can do it—see my previous comments about no education—then it is possible for anyone…You’re going to have to work smart and hard, and you’re going to have to keep working.