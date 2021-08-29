Spend quality time with your furry friends at these dog parks in Oakland County

DETROIT, MI - International Dog Day may be celebrated every year on August 26, but dog lovers can agree that every day must be so. You can spend time with your furry friends and shower them with love by taking a walk through these lovely parks across Oakland County.

Orion Oaks Dog Park

Opens all year round, this park in Lake Orion offers many amenities such as a picnic shelter, field area, drinking water, and modern restrooms. You can also take your dogs for a swim in Lake Sixteen.

Novi Dog Park

The three-acre off-leash dog park, located just south of the Ten Mile and Novi Road junction behind the Novi Ice Arena, provides plenty of play areas for dogs of all sizes. Nearly 3/4 of an acre is made for tiny and/or timid dogs, and nearly one and a half acres is accessible for all other dogs, for the safety and comfort of dogs and their owners. Visit this park and let your little friend run wild.

Lyon Oaks Dog Park

Named as 2017 Best of Wixom Awards in the Dog Park category, this park is an ideal place for you and your dog to spend some time together out in the sun. In addition to the 13-acre fenced dog park, there are also picnic spots and several playgrounds.

West Bloomfield Dog Park

This little gem is almost 4 acres in size and is split into three sections: one for all canines, one for little dogs up to 25 pounds, and one for persons with disabilities. It is open daily from 8 a.m to 8 p.m. With its lovely surrounding and spacious area, your dog will definitely have endless fun.

