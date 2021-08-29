Unleash your inner artist by joining these art classes at Ann Arbor Art Center

ANN ARBOR, MI - If you are looking to enhance your artistic skills or just simply want to try out new things, the Ann Arbor Art Center offers a wide variety of both in-person and virtual classes. The best thing is, you don’t need to have any previous related experience to participate. Find out which class best suits your particular talents or interests.

Spooky Pen and Ink Illustration

This one-day virtual class will teach you the fundamentals of creating a spooky fun illustration by using a pen and ink from shading, line weight, to patterns. The price already includes all the materials you will need, which you can pick up at the Art Center a week before the class.

Clay Ghosts

Make these unique clay ghosts as you welcome the fall season. Everyone of all ages is welcome, however, children under the age of nine must be accompanied by an adult. Approximately 2-3 weeks following the class, you will get their ghost creations.

Date Night on the Wheel

If you and your partner want to try new fun date ideas, then this class is made for you. You will be guided through a fun clay activity utilizing the wheel to make a collaborative candlestick. Make sure to put on your most comfortable outfit as this activity can be messy.

Date Night Diner Mugs

As another date idea in Ann Arbor, you will get to paint diner mugs to your liking with your partner by your side. You will receive the mugs back after it is done being coated and fired by the staff.

Hammered Metal Bangles

By using basic metalsmithing methods, you can make your hammered metal bangles. Learn the fundamentals of soldering as well as how to create stunning texture using hammers and ornamental metal stamps.

