Blood donation makes us unknowingly donate something valuable!

Detroit, MI - Without us knowing it, donating is not always about money. We can replace it by donating our blood to an organization that takes care of it. Some say if we donate blood we are saving for our future. The blood we donate is very useful for people who have an accident or people who lack blood.

There's no need to be afraid! If we donate our blood does not mean our blood supply is reduced really. Some people say that donating blood can make the body a little lighter or can be said to be healthy. Still, hesitating to donate your blood? Take your time, but for those who are interested, you can donate right away!

If you live in the Detroit area but don't know where to donate your blood, I have a selection of places scattered around Detroit. You can visit them directly or visit their website or social media if you are still in doubt.

1. Michigan Regional Office American Red Cross of Southeast Michigan (Headquarters)

Located at 7800 Outer Drive West Suite 205 Detroit, MI 48235.

2. American Red Cross of Mid-Michigan

Located at 1800 East Grand River Ave, Lansing, MI 48912.

3. American Red Cross of Southwest Michigan

Located at 5640 Venture Ct. Kalamazoo, MI 49009.

4. American Red Cross of East Central Bay-Michigan

Located at 1401 S. Grand Traverse Street Flint, MI 48503.

5. American Red Cross of Northern Michigan

735 South Garfield Ave., Ste. B100, Traverse City, MI 49686.

6. American Red Cross of West Michigan

Located at 3886 Broadmoor Ave SE

Grand Rapids, MI 49512

You can choose the one closest to your current location! Let's donate blood for people who need it!

