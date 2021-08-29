Start your healthy lifestyle with these yoga classes in Detroit

DETROIT, MI - Maintaining a healthy body is an important thing to pay attention to. Yoga is one of the alternatives for you to get the health you expect. Here are three yoga classes you can take in Detroit.

1. Sattva Yoga Center

Established in 2007, Sattva Yoga Center specializes in facilitating its customer to have healthy bodies and supple minds. It uses breath as the main focus in its classes. There are four classes available in Sattva; beginner or basic, intermediate, restorative, and all levels.

Location: 835 Mason St Ste B120 Dearborn, MI 48124

Operation hours:

Monday to Sunday, 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Phone: (313) 274-3995

2. Hot Yoga Grosse Pointe

With its heated room, Hot Yoga Grosse Pointe will give you a unique yoga experience. It welcomes all people from any age and any experience. You can register to its membership to get some good perks, depends on which membership you purchase.

Location: 15000 Kercheval Ave Grosse Pointe Park, MI 48230

Operation hours:

Monday, 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM

Tuesday 7:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Wednesday 9:00 a.m.- 8:30 p.m.

Thursday 9:00 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Friday 9:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Saturday 7:00 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.

Sunday 8:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Phone: (313) 331-9641

3. Midtown Yoga Wellness Center

Located in Midtown Detroit, Midtown Yoga Wellness Center provide hot yoga classes for anyone who wants to relieve stress, increase strength and flexibility, weight, create focus and determination in life, and cleanse the body and mind inside and out.

Location: 55 W Canfield Ste 1 Detroit, MI 48201

Operation hours:

Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, 5:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Tuesday and Thursday, 5:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Sunday, 7:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Phone: (313) 782-4663

