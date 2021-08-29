Choose Ann Arbor for your special day

ANN ARBOR, MI - Tying the knot soon? Ann Arbor offers a vast variety of exciting, bold, and vibrant options to choose from for the brides and grooms for their special day.

Ann Arbor is only 25 minutes drive from the Detroit Metro International Airport, making it easily accessible for anyone visiting the area. Ann Arbor possesses over 40 hotels, all the amenities of a large city with a small-town sensibility, there is no shortage of accommodations here. Luckily for you, we have narrowed down the list so you don’t have to wade through all the options on your own.

Here are a few selections of unique locations to make your engagement party, rehearsal dinner, and wedding ceremony truly memorable.

1. Zingerman’s Cornman Farms

Let’s start the list with a scenic wedding venue in a historic barn space and a 24-acre working farm in the beautiful town of Dexter.

2. Robin Hills Farm

The Robin Hills Farm is a 129-acre education center and working farm in Chelsea. The property boasts miles of walking trails, ponds, and ecologically diverse landscapes. Robin Hills Farm’s scenic Prairie House features a pond-side patio, surrounded by chickens and sheep. This organic farm is for those passionate about the environment, conscious living, and sustainable design. Make your eco-wedding dream come true!

3. Wellers Carriage House

Sitting on the banks of the Saline River, Wellers Carriage House offers a mix of scenic views and historic charm. The 10-acre house is the epitome of timeless elegance, with two banquet rooms, each with its own unique character, beautiful grounds and garden, and a particular historic significance.

