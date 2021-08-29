Macomb County calling for Meet me on the Trail Day

MACOMB, MI - A new event by Macomb County is coming to town this fall. The Meet Me on the Trail Day is a unique set of events coordinated by Macomb County and partnering with the Healthy Parks Collaborative.

The event will take place throughout the county on Saturday, September 25, 2021. Meet Me on the Trail Day was created to celebrate the growing trail system in Macomb County through education, recreation, and stewardship events, and as well as to promote the health and wellness of its residents. Among other activities, the Meet Me on the Trail Day event will highlight nature hikes, restoration projects, picnics, kids’ games, bike rides, fishing lessons, presentations, and more.

A number of local Parks and Recreation Departments have agreed to host any types of activities within their municipality for the event that they think will most appeal to their residents. The Macomb County is currently looking for community and service organizations that offer an interactive and family-friendly activity to get involve and be included on the event’s interactive map

The first 30 families to arrive at each location will be granted a special gift, and all participants will be entered into a drawing for 12 grand prizes that feature passes to the Huron Clinton Metroparks and special events at the Detroit Zoo, to name a few.

Organizations interested to get involved can complete the form or contact maria.zardis@macombgov.org for any inquiries. The Macomb County is excited to see you out on a trail in September.

