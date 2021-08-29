Detroit, MI

Unique bars in Detroit to suit your persona

Wayne Dover

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23W6Ek_0bgF5e8T00

DETROIT, MI – Detroit always has something special to offer when it comes to your tastebuds and visual experience. Find some of the most unique bars in the Motor City that match your mood, or even personality.

Sweet and sparkly

Although many new bars popping up across the city, Sugar House remains the main destination for craft cocktail bars. The bar offers a wide selection of craft and classic cocktails, such as the EFT and Amaretto Sour. You can also choose from its wide assortment of beers, whiskey, and delectable small plates.

You can also try visiting one of the hippest bars in Detroit, Candy Bar. Located within the Art Deco-styled The Siren Hotel, the bar features candy-pink decor with a 1500-piece Murano glass chandelier as its centerpiece. Try its seasonally changing candy-themed cocktails, like Cocoa Chanel or Bubble Rum.

For the old souls

Jolly Old Timers is one of the literal hidden gems of Detroit. Hiding in the basement of a Victorian residential house close to Wayne State, the bar is one of the last remaining Black social clubs since before the Civil Rights movement. If you manage to find it, you can enjoy its budget-friendly drinks and juicy fried chicken.

If you want to immerse yourself further nto classic Americana vibes, visit the Elwood Bar & Grill that was built in the 1930s as a diner. Located next to Comerica Park and Ford Field, it's definitely a den for sports lovers. The bar is closed until March 2022 but opens for select game dates.

The adventurous geeks

Nobody can get enough of thematic bars, and Ghost Bar is one of them. Situated in a locally infamous ghost mansion, The Whitney, the bar offers 'spooky' specialty cocktails with punny names, such as the “Witching Hour.”

Alternatively, you can visit Bad Luck Bar, an experiential craft cocktail bar that offers its menus by reservation only. Located in a less ominous location, the bar reserves its chilling side by installing illuminati signs, watchful eyes, and hexagon-shaped tables throughout. If you're not somewhat intimidated, try its famous Admiral cocktail that will cost you $80 each.

