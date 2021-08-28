Immersing into the artsy nightlife of Detroit at The Belt

DETROIT, MI – The Belt, located between Broadway and Library Street, is an alley that shows redefined culture in its physique.

Connecting Gratiot and Grand River, the former downtown garment district is situated in the heart of downtown Detroit. The alley is donned with various art projects, conceptualized, and curated by Library Street Collective.

The Detroit-based art gallery specializes in modern contemporary fine art. To fulfill its goal of cultivating a culture of exploration and art appreciation, the gallery focuses on artists with skills in visual art in public spaces.

Visitors can freely enjoy Public Matter, its curated exhibition platform. Library Street Collective features rotating outdoor exhibitions of large-scale paintings by contemporary artists in each exhibition.

In addition to its artsy side, The Belt is also known for its vibrant nightlife, especially due to the existence of Standby, The Skip, and Deluxx Fluxx.

Recently reopened on August 13, 2021, Deluxx Fluxx is definitely where the cool kids of Detroit hang out. Hosting various fun performances, from DJs, Dance Parties, to drag shows, the club also features classic games and massive installations around its dance floor.

Get your dose of tropical vibe at The Skip. Known for its whimsical take-ups on cocktails, its frozen tropical drinks and craft brews are something you definitely won't want to miss. Taking island vibes into its open-air cocktail bar, The Skip also features public art murals and installations.

For heartier menus, stop by Standby. The James Beard semifinalist for Outstanding Bar Program for 2017 and 2018 is known for its innovative techniques to bring new flavors and experiences. It was also featured in Tales of The Cocktail regional top ten Best American Cocktail Bar in 2020. You might also want to try its locally sourced dynamic dinner many while you're there.

