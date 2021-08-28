The Garden Bowl's Pin-Ups League starts on September 15 at Majestic Detroit

DETROIT, MI – The Garden Bowl, part of Majestic Theatre Center, Inc., will be hosting a bowling competition starting September 15.

Located at 4120 Woodward Avenue, Detroit, MI 48201, the Garden Bowl has been a recreation destination for Detroit residents for over a century. With its 16 lanes, the bowling center will be waiting for 4-person teams to register for its Pin-Ups Fall 2021 League.

John Bauer and Irv Giese opened The Garden Bowl, known as Garden Bowling Alley back then, on August 1, 1913, with only 10 lanes. Its second floor was occupied with a billiard room, completed with a grandstand to accommodate high-profile pool tournaments.

The current Garden Bowl, also known as the Rock-N-Bowl, also offers a full-service bar and lounge, patio, and pizza from Sgt. Pepperoni’s within its location. During the pandemic, it enforces health and safety protocols for the sake of its visitors and staff.

Complete sanitization will be enforced on every lane and table after use, including bowling balls, tables, couches, bowling monitors. Counters, railings, door handles, and bathroom surfaces are also sanitized frequently.

Masks and patron sign-in are required. All Garden Bowl's staff will be wearing masks and stay behind plexiglass shields in certain stations.

Visitors are also advised to wash their hands before and after each bowling session or before eating and drinking. Bowlers are also advised to maintain a 6 feet minimal distance from each other and from the staff. Bringing your own shoes and balls is also recommended.

Contact Mellisa@majesticdetroit.com or call 313-833-9700 #202 to register for the competition, or simply call 313-833-9700 #205 for more information.

