Three outdoor cafes you can find in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, MI - Meet up with your friends and drink your coffee outside. Feel the breeze and immerse yourself in the warmth of your conversation. From lite to deep talk with your friends, you can get it all from these three outdoor cafes in Ann Arbor.

1. Lab Cafe

Lab Cafe serves you plenty of coffee, tea, and cold drink options. You can sip your favorite espresso, macchiato, iced latte, or coconut oolong tea while sitting outside enjoying your morning, afternoon, or evening.

Location: 505 E Liberty Ste 300 Ann Arbor, MI 48104

Operation hours:

Monday to Sunday, 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Phone: (734) 277-2444

2. RoosRoast Liberty (https://www.roosroast.com/)

Combining art and coffee, RoosRoast Liberty provides a unique drink coffee experience. Check out its coffee and meals menu here. Interest to bring your coffee home? You can also buy its packed or bottled coffee and other products here.

Location: 117 E Liberty St Ann Arbor, MI 48104 and 1155 Rosewood St, Ste B, Ann Arbor, MI

Operation hours:

Tuesday to Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday, 8:00 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Monday closed

Phone: (734) 369-2494 (East Liberty Street) and (734) 222-9202 (Rosewood Street)

3. Vertex Coffee Roastery

Besides serving high-quality coffee, Vertex Coffee Roastery is also committed to an inclusive environment by practicing zero waste practices. It always composting any compostable items and do reuse, reduce, and recycling. Find more about Vertex Coffee Roastery and its coffee menu here.

Location: 1335 S University Ave Ann Arbor, MI 48104 and

Operation hours:

Monday to Sunday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Phone: (734) 489-1914

