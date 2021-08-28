Three five-rated IT service and computer repair places in Detroit - Part 2

DETROIT, MI - There are plenty of IT services and computer repair places you can find in Detroit. But this time, we bring you another three Yelp's recommendations of five-rated places to get your computer problems solved.

1. Computer Services of Michigan

Established in 1976, Computer Service Michigan offers plenty of computer services options, such as computer repairs and consulting, virus removal or cleaning, Windows or software upgrades, networking, laptop screen repair, and data recovery. It also accepts many kinds of computer or laptop brands to be serviced for.

Location: 30436 Woodward Ave Royal Oak, MI 48073

Operation hours:

Monday to Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Saturday, 10:00 to 1:00 p.m.

Sunday closed

Phone: (248) 585-6166

2. Computer Works

Started in Sylvan Lake in 1999, now located in West Bloomfield, Computer Works is specialized in repairing existing computers and building custom computers. It has a list of services which you can choose which one you need, from video transfer, SSD upgrade, to software service.

Location: 6077 Haggerty Road, West Bloomfield, MI 48322

Operation hours:

Monday to Friday, 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Sunday closed

Phone: (248) 738-8700

3. Simple Computer Repair

Simple Computer Repair specializes in repairing many kinds of devices. You can bring your phone, tablet, computer, and game console there and let its technicians repair it for you. Don't be afraid to bring your gadget there, it offers free diagnosis for your computer and Mac. This means if there is no reparation, you don't need to pay!

Location: 50480 Schoenherr Rd Shelby Township, MI 48315

Operation hours:

Monday to Friday, 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Sunday closed

Phone: (586) 991-5795

