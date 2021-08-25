MACOMB COUNTY, MI - Drink a glass of boba drink in the hot and sunny afternoon is very soothing. The combination of the chewy boba and the sweetness of tea or milk tea is sure to make you happy. Here are three places where you can find boba drinks in Macomb county.

1. Bambu

Bambu is specialized in che, authentic Vietnamese dessert drinks. It has various menus of drinks, including che, smoothies, yogurt, coffees, tea, and milk tea. You can choose your favorite boba toppings for your drink. There are 11 toppings available in this stall, including boba pearls, bursting boba, and crystal boba. Take a look at its menu here.

Location: 17370 Hall Rd Ste 107 Clinton Township, MI 48038

Operation hours:

Monday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday 12 - 6 p.m.

Phone: (586) 221-4316

2. Zo's Bubble Tea

Zo's Bubble Tea specializes in bubble tea drinks and serves a selection of cold or hot drinks for the customer. It has various kinds of drinks, as well as snacks. You can buy samosa, macarons, chicken wings, and onion rings to accompany your boba tea. For the drinks, milk tea, Thai tea, flavored tea, smoothie, and many more! Check out its full menu here.

Location: 1431 N Rochester Rd Rochester, MI 48307

Operation hours:

Monday to Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Phone: (248) 941-0401

3. Kawaii Bubble Tea

Established in 2016, Kawaii Bubble Tea is a food truck that sells bubble tea around Michigan. It has plenty of drinks options to quench your thirst. Select your favorite boba drinks from its menu here.

Location: 43301 Garfield Rd Charter Township of Clinton, MI 48038

Operation hours:

Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday, 12 - 5 p.m.

Friday and Saturday, 12 - 7 p.m.

Monday and Tuesday closed

Phone: (586) 421-5604

