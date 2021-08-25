Chesterfield Township is hiring part-time, temporary election workers

CHESTERFIELD, MI - The Chesterfield Township is hiring people for the election workers position. This is a part-time and temporary job, which does not exceed six months of work. The workers will be paid hourly at a rate of $15.00 per hour.

Anyone interested in this job application will be working directly under a supervisor. You will have several responsibilities related to the election, and it will be possible to work with other people from various Township Departments. The primary responsibility of the employee in this position is to assist the elections, which include processing absentee voter ballot applications, absentee voter ballots, answering the phone call, do the data entry, assisting residents at the counter, filing and preparing election day materials and other equipment, and other related duties as assigned. There are no fixed hours in this work, the work hours will be variable depending on the needs of the day, and may include working on weekends.

There are also some requirements for the applicants, such as basic computer savvy and healthy conditions. This is related to the work environment where it will use computers, telephones, and other regular office equipment daily. You have to be able to do these activities such as seeing, listening or hearing, sitting, standing, bending or stooping, grasping, kneeling or squatting, balancing, and talking or speaking. Basic dexterity like regular fine finger and hand wrist motions are required for this job since the employee will be operating a keyboard, writing, and filing documents. The last requirement is that the employee of this position has to be able to lift to 30 pounds.

For further information about this job application, you can directly visit the Chesterfield Township website here. To apply it online, you can also fill in your identity there.

