Taste Indonesian cuisines in this INDO restaurant in Detroit

DETROIT, MI - How many kinds of Indonesian food you can mention? Consisting of hundreds of thousands of islands, making Indonesian cuisine is very varied. There are countless types of traditional and modern food that Indonesia has. If you want to taste authentic Indonesian food in Detroit, you should go to INDO Indonesian Restaurant.

Located at 1535 Cass Lake Rd, Keego Harbor, Michigan, INDO Indonesian Restaurant is an 85 seat casual dining restaurant specialized in Indonesian traditional dishes. As most people know, Indonesian cuisine has its own distinctive taste. You can find sweet, salty, savory, sour, and spicy flavors in every different food. This restaurant will serve you traditional family recipes from Central Java, where the head chef was born.

It is famous for its sate or Indonesian satay. There are two kinds of satays available for order, you can choose chicken sate or beef sate. Doesn't really like grilled meat? You can order other Indonesian meals for your lunch or dinner. It has various kinds of cuisines. From lite spring rolls, Indonesian fried rice, Indonesian beef curry, Javanese garlic shrimp, to the most popular rendang, Indonesian's slow-cooked spicy beef.

Besides its special Indonesian foods, it also has some other ethnic Asian specialties. You can also order INDO's craft beer, mead, and wine selections to pair with your food. It has some other beverages options and a vegetarian-friendly menu as well. Check its full menu below before you pay a visit:

Open five days a week, you can visit INDO Indonesian Restaurant on Wednesday and Thursday at 5:00 - 9:00 p.m., Friday and Saturday at 12:00 - 10:00 p.m., and on Sunday at 12:00 - 9:00 p.m. Take a look at its Instagram page here, or call it at 248-622-4408 for further information.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.