Get your Indian dress in these three shops in Detroit

DETROIT, MI - Indian dresses have their own uniqueness, luxury, and characteristics. Wearing Indian dresses at your big event is another kind of pride. Here are three Indian dress shops you can find in Detroit.

1. Bombay Boutique

Established in 2001, Bombay Boutique wants to bring its best Indian fashion to Michigan. Its customers come from around Michigan, North Ohio, and South Ontario to purchase Indian attire for their special events. It provides clothes and jewelry for women, men, and children. You can check its dresses models here.

Location: 28847 Orchard Lake Road, Farmington Hills, MI 48334

Operation hours:

Wednesday to Saturday, 1:00 - 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, 1 - 5 p.m.

Monday and Tuesday closed

Phone: (248) 488-9050

2. Sanskriti Fashions

Sanskriti Fashions offers Indian dresses and clothes for your big occasion. You can order any custom-made dress or suit with some particular Indan design. Sanskriti will help you to find the best clothes that fit you.

Location: 3524 Rochester Rd Troy, MI 48083

Operation hours:

Monday to Saturday, 10:30 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Sunday, 10:30 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Phone: (586) 604-1283

3. Variety Silks

Specializes in wedding attire for the entire family, Variety Silks has been served families around Michigan since 1998. It provides various men's, women's and children's Indian fashions. You can buy sherwani, kurtas, mojadis, pagadis, and dhothis for men. For women, Variety Silks has some exclusive bridal lehangas, gowns, sarees, anarkalis, and unstitched suit pieces. For further information about the models and online orders, you can contact Variety Silks here.

Location: 37188 Dequindre Rd Sterling Heights, MI 48310

Phone: (734) 425-7455 or +1 (248) 320-7935

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.