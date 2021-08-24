Wayne Public Library to hold Used Book Bag Sale 2021 on September 4

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

WAYNE COUNTY, MI - The biggest book sale in Wayne County is back. This year, the Used Book Bag Sale will take place on Saturday, September 4, 2021. This event will be started at noon that day and will be closed at 4 p.m. the same day.

Wayne Public Library together with Friends of the Library will be hosted this largest book sale event. This special event is open for everyone of all ages. Toddlers, kids, teens, and adults can come freely. Make sure you invite all of your family members and bring them together to get a fantastic price for your favorite books. You can fill a bag with the used books there for only $3.

If you are a Friends Member, you can attend the Used Book Bag Sale Presale that will be held a day before, on Friday, September 3, 2021. This Presale event will be started at 12 p.m. and will meet its end at 4 p.m. Do you want to go to this Used Book Bag Sale Presale but not a Friends member yet? Do not worry! There will be an open membership available at the door of this event. You can purchase it before you enter the presale event.

In addition, Friends of the Library is a volunteer service organization in which its members actively promote Library services by sharing their love of books with the community. It usually provides funding for the library programs as well as hosts its own special events and fundraisers. This Used Book Bag Sale is one of its fundraising events. To know more about this event, you can read it here.