Macomb County's what-to-do if you get Covid-19

MACOMB COUNTY, MI - What do you do when you, your family, or your loved ones are infected with COVID-19? It can be stressful, intimidating, and confusing for some people. Here are some information and guidelines from Macomb County's government that can ease you in such challenging conditions.

Several conditions might endanger you and your family condition. Stopping the transmission of Covid-19 is completely in your hands. If you feel symptoms of contracting this virus, don't hesitate to get tested and stop meeting other people to stop the possibility of spreading wider. But before that, understand the symptoms first. Please stay home if you feel these conditions below:

Coughing

Trouble in breathing or shortness of breath

Chills

Loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Muscle pain

There are also some other symptoms you might have If you are exposed to COVID-19, such as fever, diarrhea, runny nose, feeling nauseous or vomiting, headache, feeling tired, and poor appetite. If you have these conditions stated, immediately self-isolate yourself from other people, get a COVID-19 test, and monitor your conditions. If your conditions getting worse, call your health care provider to get further care.

If you got your COVID-19 test result and it is positive, start to isolate yourself for 10 days, starting from the day you got the symptoms. Don't forget to tell everyone who got in touch with you when the symptoms appeared. This "closest contact" person is the one who had been in your nearby for 15 minutes or more than 24 hours within 48 hours. This action will prevent the virus spreads widely.

If you still have questions about self-isolation, Macomb County already prepares brochures about quarantine vs. self-isolation here. Learn more about things you can do to manage your COVID-19 symptoms at home here. You can read more about Macomb County's appeals on their website here.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.