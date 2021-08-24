Five-rated body piercing saloon you can find near Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, MI - Are you planning to transform your appearance with some piercings? Choosing which is the best piercing salon to visit can be difficult. Many things must be considered to get your body pierced, such as safety, cleanliness, and the professionalism of the piercers. Here are three five-rated piercing salons recommendations from Yelp that you can find near Ann Arbor.

1. Gamma Piercing

Gamma Piercing offers piercing services that have a range from earlobe, ear cartilage piercing, to a more exotic part of your body. Its piercers are members of the Association of Professional Piercers. Check its Instagram account here to see the previous works.

Location: 1214 S University Ave Ann Arbor, MI 48104

Operation hours:

Tuesday to Saturday, 12 to 7 p.m.

Sunday to Monday closed

Phone: (734) 436-4765

2. Liquid Swordz

Liquid Swordz can give you piercing from ears to belly button. If you are underage who wish to get a piercing on your body, you need to bring your birth certificate, ID card of yours, ID Card from one of your parents stated in your birth certificate, and most importantly, the consent of your parent.

Location: 27 N Washington St Ypsilanti, MI 48197

Operation hours:

Tuesday to Saturday, 12 - 8 p.m.

Sunday and Monday closed

Phone: (734) 483-7983

3. Lovely Monkey Tattoo

Opened in 2016, Lovely Monkey Tattoo is an award-winning tattoo and piercing parlor in Ann Arbor. It offers Justin Whitehouse's body piercing option. You have to be 16 years or older to get pierced there. Anyone who is under 16 must come with a parent and brings a birth certificate and a photo ID. All of its piercing prices are include surgical stainless steel jewelry.

Location: 9541 Main St Whitmore Lake, MI 48189

Operation hours:

Wednesday to Sunday, 12 - 7 p.m.

Monday and Tuesday closed

Phone: (734) 333-5067

