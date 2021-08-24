Get your eyelashes extension in these three five-rated places in Detroit

DETROIT, MI - Do you want to try eyelash extension treatments? You need to visit the best Detroit eyelash extension salon with professional service and satisfying results. Choosing an experienced salon is very important to get quality eyelash extension results. These five-rated eyelashes extensions salon recommendations from Yelp will help you to get your eyelashes ready.

1. Fuller Beauty

Fuller Beauty was established in 2017. This eyelash extensions salon is owned by Ralana, a certified Master Eyelash Artist. Ralana got her certification in 2016 and is specialized in classic extensions, volume or classic mix, 2D extensions, volume, and MEGA volumes.

Location: 33332 W 12 Mile Rd Ste 211 Farmington Hills, MI 48334

Operation hours:

Tuesday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday and Monday closed

Phone: (313) 420-9951

2. Eyedolize

Eyedolize is focused on eyelash extension and eyebrows care. It offers three kinds of eyelashes extensions, classic extension, hybrid, and volume. Each type will be done by its certified lash and brow specialist. Learn more about Eyedolize services here.

Location: 555 S Old Woodward Birmingham, MI 48009

Operation hours:

Monday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Wednesday 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Thursday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday closed

Phone: (248) 232-7100

3. Beauty Bar & Browz

Established in 2008, Beauty Bar & Browz offers treatment for eyelash extensions, brows shaping, and other beautifying services. It also has body waxing for women and men service. You can read more about other services here.

Location: 195 W 9 Mile Rd Ste 212 Ferndale, MI 48220

Operation hours:

Wednesday, 12 - 5 p.m.

Thursday and Friday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday to Tuesday closed

Phone: (313) 433-6080

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.