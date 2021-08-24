M-59 road project in Macomb County

MACOMB COUNTY, MI - M-59 road project is a project to rebuild 4.5 miles of M-59 in Macomb, Clinton, Harrison, and Chesterfield township. This project under the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is expected to complete in two phases. The first phase is scheduled for March to November 2021, while the second phase is scheduled for March to November 2022.

This M-59 rebuilding project includes:

Replacing asphalt road and removing the pavement

Installing modern signals lamps

Improving the drainages

Improving sidewalks and ramps to be compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA)

Replacing signs, fill the sidewalk gaps, and adding plants, trees, and shrubs

Like other road construction projects, the M-59 project also resulted in several road closures. Two M-59 lanes for all directions from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., except during concrete bridge approach work and railroad crossing. Throughout the first phase, M-59 is expected to be closed in each direction for about two weeks. This project's work will be conducted all along the day, both day and night. All the pedestrian and business access will be maintained during the project.

This road construction project passes through several townships; Clinton, Macomb, Harrison, and Chesterfield. Furthermore, after this project is completed, it is hoped that this project will extend the life of the roadway, provide a smoother ride, and allow for better traffic flow along Macomb County's Golden Corridor.

If you want to know more about this project and its current development, you can find it on the Michigan Department of Transportation's website here. Any additional information about M-59 also can be found at Moving Macomb's website here or on its social media below:

