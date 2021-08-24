Three restaurants where you can find curry in Detroit

DETROIT, MI - A rich, flavorful bowl of curry, with rice or paratha bread is a perfect combination! Here is a list of curry restaurants you can find in Detroit.

1. Momo Cha

Momo Cha is an authentic Nepalese restaurant that brings the communal family dishes atmosphere with a spirit from Kathmandu. You can find various South Asian favorites cuisines here, which all are curry! With a total of seven kinds of curry dishes, this restaurant sure can be your option! Check out its full menu here.

Location: 474 Peterboro St Detroit, MI 48201

Operation hours:

Tuesday to Friday, 4 - 10 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday, 12 - 10 p.m.

Monday closed

Phone: -

2. Curry On

Located in Ann Arbor, Curry Ann was established in 2012. This restaurant serves authentic Indian menus that are combined with traditional recipes and unique flavors. It has four curry menus options as you can see here, which also has vegan and vegetarian-friendly menus.

Location: 2711 Plymouth Rd Ann Arbor, MI 48105

Operation hours:

Monday to Thursday, Saturday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday, 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Sunday closed

Phone: (734) 418-3175

3. The Himalayan Flames

The Himalayan Flames is a restaurant that serves modern Indian, Nepali, and Tibetan cuisines. It has a lot of menus inspired by South Asian flavors. You can choose your curry, from egg curry, fish curry, to chicken or goat curry. Most of the curries are served with basmati rice. It also has many kinds of dishes, such as soups and tandoors. Click here to know its full menu.

Location: 22266 Michigan Ave Dearborn, MI 48124

Operation hours:

Tuesday to Thursday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 - 9 p.m.

Friday to Monday, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 - 9:30 p.m.

Phone: (313) 908-1193

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.