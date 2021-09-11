Minnetonka's Water Damage Company Will Offer Online Training Sessions

A Minnetonka-based water damage company has announced that it plans to offer free online training sessions. These sessions are designed to help other companies and homeowners correctly spot and deal with water damage issues. The online training sessions are designed to help people learn how to spot potential water damage issues, deal with those issues, and clean up water damage properly.
The sessions are open to the public and are available at no cost, starting next week. The sessions are also designed to help homeowners who may require property developers, plumbing vendors, or home inspectors. In addition, people will be able to attend the training session from their computers and be able to ask questions during the session and communicate with other people attending the same session.
Those who choose to sign up for our free training will gain the fundamental knowledge of water damage repair and what they should do before we come to help them. They'll learn about the details of the processes involved in flood damage restoration, such as extracting, mitigating, containing, mold removal, and structural drying.
IICRC-certified professionals will present this water restoration training. They will share technical information about the sewage drain lining process to increase knowledge among building owners. This information about sewage drain lining can be beneficial in deciding the best way to protect a building from sewage flooding.
