Fredericksburg PD applaud 'illicit drug dealer' conviction

Jennifer Shannon St John Photo by Fredericksburg PD

Fredericksburg Police Department shouted out the Fredericksburg Narcotics Unit for its work leading to the drug convictions against 33-year-old Jennifer St John who, like a pharmacy, was linked to a variety of substances.

According to FPD, investigators with the City of Fredericksburg and the Fredericksburg Regional Narcotics Task Force searched and found drugs and cash linked to St John several times between 2021 and 2022.

On March 21, 2021, armed with search warrant for St John’s residence in the 2600 block of Princess Anne Street, detectives found a WD-40 can with a fake bottom that had 40 tablets inside containing Etizolam, which is said to be 10 times more potent than Xanax and valium. The pills are sometimes even called street vallies. During this search, police also found several grams of molly, about 10 grams of meth and $6,000.

About a year later, on March 3, 2022, with another search warrant for St Johns’ home, police went in and found 500 grams—that’s half a kilo—of meth along with cocaine, molly, and $8,000.

St John, who it seems was able to still circulate and continue operations, was then caught up in a traffic stop in October 2022 and was arrested. In the vehicle, they found 40 grams of meth and several grams of cocaine. They also searched a storage unit she had in Spotsylvania and found cocaine, meth, and mushrooms along with $4,000 in a coffee maker.

On June 27, St John was convicted in Fredericksburg of three counts of possession with the intent to distribute. She has received a 30-year sentence in that case with 27 years suspended. But according to FPD, she is facing charges in other jurisdictions for distribution of fentanyl.

In addition to the sentence, she forfeited $17,535 in drug proceeds.

“This is excellent work by our Narcotics Unit and regional narcotics task force. This case took extensive time, and I am beyond proud of their dedication to arresting those who distribute illicit drugs in the City of Fredericksburg,” said Police Chief Layton.

St. John is currently incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail.

