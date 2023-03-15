Warsaw, VA

Oyster Shoals Music Hall hosting free party in Warsaw w/ prizes

Watchful Eye

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VRMR1_0lKM2QyD00
Photo byOyster Shoals

*This is not sponsored or affiliate content.

Oyster Shoals Music Hall, an entertainment barn in Warsaw, is hosting a 2023 Season Opening Party on April 14 from 7 – 9 p.m.

Not only is the event free, but everyone who attends will be to win free concert tickets to upcoming shows and door prizes with drawings held every 15 minutes.

DJ Chad Rock will be on the scene providing the music for this event.

Those free concert tickets could come in handy for live music lovers as the venue has a number of events lined up for this upcoming season.

On April 28th and 29th WailOn--a tribute to Waylon, Willie, Johnny and the Outlaws of Country Music—will kick off the 2023 music season.

This summer’s roster includes Grateful Jed, Tin Can Fish Band, bluesman Anthony Rosano and Elvis: 1968 Comeback Special LIVE.

“Our second year we wanted to up our game a bit and bring in some well-known artists and performers,” said Rich Taylor, MC of the live arts venue. “We’re also doing our Chesapeake boil again this year with live bluegrass in May with help from our friend chef Rocky Denson.”

The 2nd Annual Chesapeake Seafood Boil with Bill Jenkins and The Virginia Mountain Boys takes place on Saturday, May 13th with freshly prepared steamed seafood, sausage and corn by Old Rappahannock Taphouse and Denson’s Food Truck. Tickets and more information for all events can be found at www.oystershoals.com

This family-friendly music venue is located at 187 Main St. Warsaw, VA 22572.

Did You Know: The Lottery for Virginia's 2nd Elk Hunting Lottery is Underway?

