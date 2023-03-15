3 highway projects starting around Exit 126 in Spotsylvania

Watchful Eye

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09YvlI_0lKHC2RM00
Looking south at Exit 126 with the Rt. 1 and Market Street intersection shown in the foreground.Photo byVDOT

A groundbreaking ceremony yesterday marked the start of three construction projects near the I-95 Exit 126 interchange in Spotsylvania.

Exit 126 Off-Ramp/ Rt. 1 South Widening & Southpoint Parkway

$16.6 million will be spent on a project that will bring about a number of improvements designed to relieve congestion.

A second right turn lane will be added to the I-95 southbound off-ramp.

Rt. 1 South will be widened from off-ramp to Southpoint Parkway and an additional travel lane will be added. Plus, there will be a second right turn lane added from Rt. 1 South to Southpoint Parkway.

Upon completion, Southpoint Parkway will have traffic islands that allow left turns into driveways but restrict through and left-turning traffic from side streets.

An additional right turn lane will be added to Southpoint Parkway approaching Route 1.

There will also be federally-funded safety improvements made to reduce the crash risk on Southpoint Parkway.

This project is expected to be complete by August 25, 2025.

Courthouse Road & Hood Drive

Some $5.9 million will be spent to improve traffic flow, reduce driver delay and improve pedestrian/bicyclist use by adding sidewalk, crosswalks, and pedestrian crossing equipment at the intersection of Courthouse Road and Hood Drive.

Additional turn lanes will be added on northbound Hood Drive approaching Courthouse Road, and Hood Drive will get a raised median to separate between Courthouse Road and McGowan Drive.

A new Veterans Health Administration clinic is being built in the area, and $6 million will be spent to add new right and left turn lanes on Hood Drive to improve access the facility.

This project is expected to be complete by June 2024

Rt. 1 & Market Street

A $6 million investment is being made to improve safety and reduce crashes at the intersection of Rt. 1 and Market St. just north of the Exit 126 interchange.

Triple left turn lanes will be added running from westbound Market Street to Rt. 1 southbound.

A fourth lane will be a shared through/right turn lane. And the shared through/right turn lane on Rt. 1 southbound will tie into the I-95 northbound on-ramp.

Sidewalks will be added along westbound Market Street, Rt. 1 southbound and a short area on Rt. 1 northbound.

Also, crosswalks will be added to span Market St. and Rt. 1, and pedestrian crossing signals will be added.

This project is slated to be complete by December.

Follow the Watchful Eye on Twitter and Facebook to keep up with what's happening in Virginia!

Did You See: The Mudd Rd. Project is Underway?

Like this story? Want to continue seeing stories like it? Help us keep the community informed by clicking to directly support the Watchful Eye, an independent, local news channel. Any and all is appreciated.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# construction exit 126 Spotsylv# traffic updates Spotsyvlania# VDOT projects Spotsylvania# I 95 Exit 126 Spotsylvania

Comments / 3

Published by

Keeping watch on Virginia and what impacts Virginians

Kilmarnock, VA
4K followers

More from Watchful Eye

Virginia State

VA Dept. Corrections offering buprenorphine for opioid treatment

Virginia Dept. of Corrections is now allowing male and female inmates to continue taking buprenorphine for opioid treatment once in the state’s custody if those individuals have verified prescriptions.

Read full story
26 comments
Caroline County, VA

2 road closures coming in Caroline for rail work

Next week, there will be two road closures are scheduled over a course of four days in Caroline to allow for CSX maintenance work. The company will be installing new timber to improve the experience for those crossing tracks on the roadway.

Read full story

Dollar Tree has halted sale of eggs

*This is not sponsored or affiliate content. Don’t go to Dollar Tree looking to save money on eggs. The company has stopped stocking eggs at its stores in the United States and Canada, a company spokesperson confirmed to Reuters this week.

Read full story
Warsaw, VA

Oyster Shoals Music Hall hosting free party in Warsaw w/ prizes

*This is not sponsored or affiliate content. Oyster Shoals Music Hall, an entertainment barn in Warsaw, is hosting a 2023 Season Opening Party on April 14 from 7 – 9 p.m. Not only is the event free, but everyone who attends will be to win free concert tickets to upcoming shows and door prizes with drawings held every 15 minutes.

Read full story

Application window open for 5 scholarships for agricultural studies

Students interested in studying agricultural fields during post-secondary education, take note. The Northern Neck Vegetable Growers Association is offering $10,000 in scholarships.

Read full story
Stafford, VA

VDOT adding new lights to cut delays at intersection near Stafford High School

If weather permits, starting March 13, there will be four arrows on the traffic lights drivers see when they’re approaching Rt. 1 from the side streets of Enon Rd. and Cranes Corner Rd.

Read full story
Kilmarnock, VA

$15 million project gives RGH new ER, ambulance capabilities & dining facilities

In addition to having a new face, Rappahannock General Hospital (RGH) in Kilmarnock has a new emergency department, front entrance and registration area along with fresh, modernized dining facilities.

Read full story
Virginia State

More VA counties added to chronic wasting Disease Management Area after 2022-23 infection results

The Department of Wildlife Resources expanded two of its chronic wasting disease (CWD) disease management areas (DMAs) as a result of the surveillance effort during the 2022-23 deer hunting season.

Read full story
4 comments
Kilmarnock, VA

Kilmarnock man charged by local and state police after chase

A Kilmarnock man is facing charges from town and state police forces after he led authorities on a chase and crashed. On Sunday, March 5, Kilmarnock Police Dept. (KPD) was called to Tri-Star supermarket on Irvington Rd. for a suspicious person. “Upon arrival, the suspect was reckless driving in the parking lot,” according to KPD Sergeant Jordan Russell.

Read full story
Wise County, VA

Virginia lawmakers agree to save the Town of Pound

Virginia’s Senators and Delegates have agreed to save the Town of Pound located in Wise County. During last year’s General Assembly, a bill passed and was signed into law that would have revoked the town’s charter on November 1, 2023, effectively dissolving the locality later this year.

Read full story
2 comments
Stafford County, VA

Exit 136, Centerport Pkwy, on I-95 N closed for tractor-trailer fire

Drivers on I-95 North who plan to use Exit 136, Centerport Parkway, should be aware that the off-ramp is closed, and it as of approximately 3:20 p.m. it was expected to remain closed “for several hours,” said VDOT.

Read full story
Thornburg, VA

Mudd Tavern Rd. expanding & a new road coming to Thornburg

The project to widen Rt. 606, Mudd Tavern Rd., kicked off this week. VDOT announced that Mudd Tavern Rd. will be built out to four lanes between I-95 and Rt. 1 in the Thornburg area of Spotsylvania.

Read full story
5 comments
Gloucester County, VA

Charges pending against 18-year-old after high-speed chase in Middle Peninsula

Charges are pending against an 18-year-old who was seriously injured while allegedly trying to out-run authorities in the Middle Peninsula, according to Virginia State Police Sargeant Michelle Anaya.

Read full story
1 comments
Westmoreland County, VA

Brothers returned to Virginia to face murder charges in Westmoreland

Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the two brothers accused of killing a school teacher have been returned back to Virginia where they each face charges of 2nd degree murder, arson, and animal cruelty.

Read full story
40 comments
Mathews, VA

2 bridge closures scheduled for Gwynn's Island in Mathews

Drivers who use the Rt. 223 bridge to cross Milford Haven connecting Gwynn’s Island and mainland Mathews should be aware that there are two overnight closures ahead. Rt. 223, aka Old Ferry Road, will close at the bridge from 10 p.m. on Sunday, February 26 to 6 a.m. Monday February 27.

Read full story
1 comments
Virginia State

Bill adding more catalytic converter felonies passes VA Senate

Senators Ryan McDougle and William Stanley, Jr. claimed a victory in the General Assembly this week with a bill that adds to the list of felonies associated with stolen catalytic converters.

Read full story
2 comments
Virginia State

Virginia's STEAM-H Essay Contest for 12th grade girls now open

The submission window for the Virginia Council on Women Annual STEAM-H Contest is now open. This contest is open to 12th-grade Virginia residents, including homeschoolers, who plan to pursue majors and careers in science, technology, engineering, arts, mathematics, and healthcare.

Read full story
Virginia State

Virginia's 2nd managed elk hunt: Lottery opened Feb. 1

A select group of hunters once again have the chance to hunt bull elk in Virginia’s Elk Management Zone (EMZ) this fall. Virginia hosted its first managed elk hunt in EMZ last year, and according to the Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR), all six hunters who won the lottery were successful in claiming a bull.

Read full story
Virginia State

SNAP cuts coming for a lot of Virginians

Virginia SNAP receipts have been getting emergency benefits on top of their regular benefits for almost three years. But that additional assistance is coming to an end. Virginia Department of Social Services announced that the final round of emergency benefits will be loaded onto EBT cards on February 16.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy