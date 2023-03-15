3 highway projects starting around Exit 126 in Spotsylvania

Looking south at Exit 126 with the Rt. 1 and Market Street intersection shown in the foreground. Photo by VDOT

A groundbreaking ceremony yesterday marked the start of three construction projects near the I-95 Exit 126 interchange in Spotsylvania.

Exit 126 Off-Ramp/ Rt. 1 South Widening & Southpoint Parkway

$16.6 million will be spent on a project that will bring about a number of improvements designed to relieve congestion.

A second right turn lane will be added to the I-95 southbound off-ramp.

Rt. 1 South will be widened from off-ramp to Southpoint Parkway and an additional travel lane will be added. Plus, there will be a second right turn lane added from Rt. 1 South to Southpoint Parkway.

Upon completion, Southpoint Parkway will have traffic islands that allow left turns into driveways but restrict through and left-turning traffic from side streets.

An additional right turn lane will be added to Southpoint Parkway approaching Route 1.

There will also be federally-funded safety improvements made to reduce the crash risk on Southpoint Parkway.

This project is expected to be complete by August 25, 2025.

Courthouse Road & Hood Drive

Some $5.9 million will be spent to improve traffic flow, reduce driver delay and improve pedestrian/bicyclist use by adding sidewalk, crosswalks, and pedestrian crossing equipment at the intersection of Courthouse Road and Hood Drive.

Additional turn lanes will be added on northbound Hood Drive approaching Courthouse Road, and Hood Drive will get a raised median to separate between Courthouse Road and McGowan Drive.

A new Veterans Health Administration clinic is being built in the area, and $6 million will be spent to add new right and left turn lanes on Hood Drive to improve access the facility.

This project is expected to be complete by June 2024

Rt. 1 & Market Street

A $6 million investment is being made to improve safety and reduce crashes at the intersection of Rt. 1 and Market St. just north of the Exit 126 interchange.

Triple left turn lanes will be added running from westbound Market Street to Rt. 1 southbound.

A fourth lane will be a shared through/right turn lane. And the shared through/right turn lane on Rt. 1 southbound will tie into the I-95 northbound on-ramp.

Sidewalks will be added along westbound Market Street, Rt. 1 southbound and a short area on Rt. 1 northbound.

Also, crosswalks will be added to span Market St. and Rt. 1, and pedestrian crossing signals will be added.

This project is slated to be complete by December.

