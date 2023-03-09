$15 million project gives RGH new ER, ambulance capabilities & dining facilities

Rappahannock General Hospital's new front entrance with cafeteria at the right Photo by Watchful Eye

In addition to having a new face, Rappahannock General Hospital (RGH) in Kilmarnock has a new emergency department, front entrance and registration area along with fresh, modernized dining facilities.

In April 2021, RGH broke ground on a $15 million renovation and expansion project centered around revamping the hospital’s ER. Last week, the hospital announced its third and final phase of opening the new public areas.

Before this project kicked off, to access the ER, visitors had to go around to the side of left side of the hospital. “That’s not considered the standard of care,” for a modern-day hospital, according to Alan Bailey VP administrator.

One of the notable elements of this improvement project was shifting the ER to the front of the hospital.

Opening phase 1

Photo by Watchful Eye

The first phase of the opening, which started in November 2022, included offering the public access to a new main entrance and outpatient area.

Reconfiguring the ER bled into the space that housed the old kitchen and cafeteria, so those facilities were moved, and in November RGH opened the new facilities, which are now located just inside the main entrance. Not only is there a more modern look and feel, but the dining area is more easily accessible.

Opening phase 2

Before the project kicked off, the ER at RGH had 8 semi-private rooms, and some were merely beds separated by curtains. A headline feature of the project was creating an emergency department that consists of 10 private rooms, with walls and doors.

Doing so gave the hospital the ability to side-step concerns of HIPAA violations and to offer patients their family members, and the medical staff more privacy, comfort, and space.

During phase 2 of the opening, four of the new rooms became available along with a triage area, waiting area, and ambulance entrance that’s now at the front of the hospital.

The old entrance was not only tucked away but it could only accommodate one ambulance offloading at a time. Now, three ambulances can comfortably park side by side under a new canopy and offload patients without exposure to the elements.

Photo by Watchful Eye

Opening phase 3

Last week, in addition to announcing the additional work area for the nurses was complete, RGH was ready to present the remaining six ER patient rooms.

An added benefit of this entire project was that it gave the hospital a facelift. “It’s like, wow, this is a very shiny penny sitting here in Kilmarnock.

RGH is the only hospital in the Northern Neck.

Follow the Watchful Eye on Twitter and Facebook to keep up with what's happening in Virginia!

Did You See: Residents Opposing a Rehab in King George?

Like this story? Want to continue seeing stories like it? Help us keep the community informed by clicking to directly support the Watchful Eye, an independent, local news channel. Any and all is appreciated.

Photos: All Rights Reserved