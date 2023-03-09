Kilmarnock, VA

$15 million project gives RGH new ER, ambulance capabilities & dining facilities

Watchful Eye

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rgNTQ_0lDHLQlJ00
Rappahannock General Hospital's new front entrance with cafeteria at the rightPhoto byWatchful Eye

In addition to having a new face, Rappahannock General Hospital (RGH) in Kilmarnock has a new emergency department, front entrance and registration area along with fresh, modernized dining facilities.

In April 2021, RGH broke ground on a $15 million renovation and expansion project centered around revamping the hospital’s ER. Last week, the hospital announced its third and final phase of opening the new public areas.

Before this project kicked off, to access the ER, visitors had to go around to the side of left side of the hospital. “That’s not considered the standard of care,” for a modern-day hospital, according to Alan Bailey VP administrator.

One of the notable elements of this improvement project was shifting the ER to the front of the hospital.

Opening phase 1

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kWmlD_0lDHLQlJ00
Photo byWatchful Eye

The first phase of the opening, which started in November 2022, included offering the public access to a new main entrance and outpatient area.

Reconfiguring the ER bled into the space that housed the old kitchen and cafeteria, so those facilities were moved, and in November RGH opened the new facilities, which are now located just inside the main entrance. Not only is there a more modern look and feel, but the dining area is more easily accessible.

Opening phase 2

Before the project kicked off, the ER at RGH had 8 semi-private rooms, and some were merely beds separated by curtains. A headline feature of the project was creating an emergency department that consists of 10 private rooms, with walls and doors.

Doing so gave the hospital the ability to side-step concerns of HIPAA violations and to offer patients their family members, and the medical staff more privacy, comfort, and space.

During phase 2 of the opening, four of the new rooms became available along with a triage area, waiting area, and ambulance entrance that’s now at the front of the hospital.

The old entrance was not only tucked away but it could only accommodate one ambulance offloading at a time. Now, three ambulances can comfortably park side by side under a new canopy and offload patients without exposure to the elements.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ByU5X_0lDHLQlJ00
Photo byWatchful Eye

Opening phase 3

Last week, in addition to announcing the additional work area for the nurses was complete, RGH was ready to present the remaining six ER patient rooms.

An added benefit of this entire project was that it gave the hospital a facelift. “It’s like, wow, this is a very shiny penny sitting here in Kilmarnock.

RGH is the only hospital in the Northern Neck.

Follow the Watchful Eye on Twitter and Facebook to keep up with what's happening in Virginia!

Did You See: Residents Opposing a Rehab in King George?

Like this story? Want to continue seeing stories like it? Help us keep the community informed by clicking to directly support the Watchful Eye, an independent, local news channel. Any and all is appreciated.

Photos: All Rights Reserved

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Rappahannock General Hospital # RGH capital campaign# RGH renovation and expansion p# RGH new ER# Rappahannock General Emergency

Comments / 0

Published by

Keeping watch on Virginia and what impacts Virginians

Kilmarnock, VA
4K followers

More from Watchful Eye

Application window open for 5 scholarships for agricultural studies

Students interested in studying agricultural fields during post-secondary education, take note. The Northern Neck Vegetable Growers Association is offering $10,000 in scholarships.

Read full story
Stafford, VA

VDOT adding new lights to cut delays at intersection near Stafford High School

If weather permits, starting March 13, there will be four arrows on the traffic lights drivers see when they’re approaching Rt. 1 from the side streets of Enon Rd. and Cranes Corner Rd.

Read full story
Virginia State

More VA counties added to chronic wasting Disease Management Area after 2022-23 infection results

The Department of Wildlife Resources expanded two of its chronic wasting disease (CWD) disease management areas (DMAs) as a result of the surveillance effort during the 2022-23 deer hunting season.

Read full story
4 comments
Kilmarnock, VA

Kilmarnock man charged by local and state police after chase

A Kilmarnock man is facing charges from town and state police forces after he led authorities on a chase and crashed. On Sunday, March 5, Kilmarnock Police Dept. (KPD) was called to Tri-Star supermarket on Irvington Rd. for a suspicious person. “Upon arrival, the suspect was reckless driving in the parking lot,” according to KPD Sergeant Jordan Russell.

Read full story
Wise County, VA

Virginia lawmakers agree to save the Town of Pound

Virginia’s Senators and Delegates have agreed to save the Town of Pound located in Wise County. During last year’s General Assembly, a bill passed and was signed into law that would have revoked the town’s charter on November 1, 2023, effectively dissolving the locality later this year.

Read full story
2 comments
Stafford County, VA

Exit 136, Centerport Pkwy, on I-95 N closed for tractor-trailer fire

Drivers on I-95 North who plan to use Exit 136, Centerport Parkway, should be aware that the off-ramp is closed, and it as of approximately 3:20 p.m. it was expected to remain closed “for several hours,” said VDOT.

Read full story
Thornburg, VA

Mudd Tavern Rd. expanding & a new road coming to Thornburg

The project to widen Rt. 606, Mudd Tavern Rd., kicked off this week. VDOT announced that Mudd Tavern Rd. will be built out to four lanes between I-95 and Rt. 1 in the Thornburg area of Spotsylvania.

Read full story
5 comments
Gloucester County, VA

Charges pending against 18-year-old after high-speed chase in Middle Peninsula

Charges are pending against an 18-year-old who was seriously injured while allegedly trying to out-run authorities in the Middle Peninsula, according to Virginia State Police Sargeant Michelle Anaya.

Read full story
1 comments
Westmoreland County, VA

Brothers returned to Virginia to face murder charges in Westmoreland

Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the two brothers accused of killing a school teacher have been returned back to Virginia where they each face charges of 2nd degree murder, arson, and animal cruelty.

Read full story
40 comments
Mathews, VA

2 bridge closures scheduled for Gwynn's Island in Mathews

Drivers who use the Rt. 223 bridge to cross Milford Haven connecting Gwynn’s Island and mainland Mathews should be aware that there are two overnight closures ahead. Rt. 223, aka Old Ferry Road, will close at the bridge from 10 p.m. on Sunday, February 26 to 6 a.m. Monday February 27.

Read full story
1 comments
Virginia State

Bill adding more catalytic converter felonies passes VA Senate

Senators Ryan McDougle and William Stanley, Jr. claimed a victory in the General Assembly this week with a bill that adds to the list of felonies associated with stolen catalytic converters.

Read full story
2 comments
Virginia State

Virginia's STEAM-H Essay Contest for 12th grade girls now open

The submission window for the Virginia Council on Women Annual STEAM-H Contest is now open. This contest is open to 12th-grade Virginia residents, including homeschoolers, who plan to pursue majors and careers in science, technology, engineering, arts, mathematics, and healthcare.

Read full story
Virginia State

Virginia's 2nd managed elk hunt: Lottery opened Feb. 1

A select group of hunters once again have the chance to hunt bull elk in Virginia’s Elk Management Zone (EMZ) this fall. Virginia hosted its first managed elk hunt in EMZ last year, and according to the Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR), all six hunters who won the lottery were successful in claiming a bull.

Read full story
Virginia State

SNAP cuts coming for a lot of Virginians

Virginia SNAP receipts have been getting emergency benefits on top of their regular benefits for almost three years. But that additional assistance is coming to an end. Virginia Department of Social Services announced that the final round of emergency benefits will be loaded onto EBT cards on February 16.

Read full story
2 comments
Virginia State

Got a bachelor's and want to be a teacher? RCC hosting Career Switcher event

Virginia has already been struggling with a serious teacher shortage, and it appears that more people are flowing out of the profession than into it. Some 10,900 teachers left the workforce ahead of the current school year, while only 7,208 teachers with first-time licenses were hired, according to data from the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission, Virginia Mercury reported.

Read full story
8 comments
King George, VA

Residents oppose plans for rehab center coming to King George

Pyramid Healthcare is developing a 2-story, 100-bed rehab facility in King George off of Owens Rd. Members of the community who live nearby not only expressed strong opposition at last week’s board of supervisors meeting, but they wanted to know why county leaders hadn’t publicly disclosed and discussed the project.

Read full story
13 comments
Spotsylvania County, VA

I-95 North in Spotsylvania shut down by crash, detour underway

Drivers take note: All lanes of I-95 North in Spotsylvania County remain closed due to a multi-vehicle accident. The crash occurred at the 117.4 mile marker, which is near Exit 118, Thornburg.

Read full story
3 comments
King George, VA

Rep. Spanberger aide says they're here to serve King George, just call

After Virginia’s bipartisan redistricting commission failed to complete its mission of creating a map, the state Supreme Court stepped in and appointed two special masters to do the job.

Read full story
31 comments
Stafford, VA

Drivers expect delays on Warrenton Rd. in Stafford next week + other traffic alerts

Next week, drivers planning to use Rt. 17, Warrenton Rd., in Stafford during the day should prepare for delays. The southbound side of Warrenton Rd. will be reduced to a single travel lane between Heartfields Ln. and Washington St. starting Tuesday, January 24.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy