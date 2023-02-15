Virginia lawmakers agree to save the Town of Pound

Watchful Eye

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qnZGd_0koikkK900
Photo byPublic Domain

Virginia’s Senators and Delegates have agreed to save the Town of Pound located in Wise County.

During last year’s General Assembly, a bill passed and was signed into law that would have revoked the town’s charter on November 1, 2023, effectively dissolving the locality later this year.

The town’s affairs were a mess at that time. Business owners in the former coal town stopped paying taxes. Every town employee quit or was fired, and the police department was disbanded, Senator Todd Pillion explained to fellow senators as he presented SB 1537, which proposed reversing course on the decision to yank the town’s charter.

He said in January, Pound announced it paid off the town’s debts and elected new council members and a mayor. They’re coordinating with the Virginia Municipal League (VML) to work on their budget and other issues.

“I do think they have straightened the path,” Pillion said. “They’re on the straight and narrow now. And the Town of Pound is looking better than ever.”

Delegate Terry Kilgore introduced a House bill to repeal the decision to yank Pound’s charter. He also noted the town’s progress.

Kilgore said he told people in Pound that if they would straighten things up and work with the VML, he would come back file a bill in this year’s General Assembly to get the town’s charter back.

They did that, Kilgore told fellow delegates.

“They’ve gone through a lot of changes over there with a new mayor, new council, actually having meetings. People are showing up and not staying away to keep the town from getting a quorum. [And] They’re not the papers anymore, thank goodness.”

Delegate Danica Roem asked Kilgore if the bill contained an accountability measure to make sure Pound stays on the right track.

Although Kilgore couldn’t point to anything in this bill, he noted that “measures have been set up.” The town has hired an attorney, and VML has set up programs for them, he responded.

As of today, both Kilgore and Pillion’s bills have passed both houses.

---

Did You See: Lawmakers Agree to Eliminate Town of St. Charles?

Follow the Watchful Eye on Twitter to keep up with what's happening in the Virginia General Assembly 2023!

Want to submit tips or story suggestions to the Watchful Eye? Email 4watchfuleye@protonmail.com. Want to support this independent news channel? Do it here. Any and all is greatly appreciated!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# town of pound# Pound VA bills Virginia Genera# Pound VA charter decision# Pound VA charter bill# Pound VA saved

Comments / 2

Published by

Seen. Heard. Reported.

Kilmarnock, VA
4K followers

More from Watchful Eye

Stafford County, VA

Exit 136, Centerport Pkwy, on I-95 N closed for tractor-trailer fire

Drivers on I-95 North who plan to use Exit 136, Centerport Parkway, should be aware that the off-ramp is closed, and it as of approximately 3:20 p.m. it was expected to remain closed “for several hours,” said VDOT.

Read full story
Thornburg, VA

Mudd Tavern Rd. expanding & a new road coming to Thornburg

The project to widen Rt. 606, Mudd Tavern Rd., kicked off this week. VDOT announced that Mudd Tavern Rd. will be built out to four lanes between I-95 and Rt. 1 in the Thornburg area of Spotsylvania.

Read full story
5 comments
Gloucester County, VA

Charges pending against 18-year-old after high-speed chase in Middle Peninsula

Charges are pending against an 18-year-old who was seriously injured while allegedly trying to out-run authorities in the Middle Peninsula, according to Virginia State Police Sargeant Michelle Anaya.

Read full story
1 comments
Westmoreland County, VA

Brothers returned to Virginia to face murder charges in Westmoreland

Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the two brothers accused of killing a school teacher have been returned back to Virginia where they each face charges of 2nd degree murder, arson, and animal cruelty.

Read full story
40 comments
Mathews, VA

2 bridge closures scheduled for Gwynn's Island in Mathews

Drivers who use the Rt. 223 bridge to cross Milford Haven connecting Gwynn’s Island and mainland Mathews should be aware that there are two overnight closures ahead. Rt. 223, aka Old Ferry Road, will close at the bridge from 10 p.m. on Sunday, February 26 to 6 a.m. Monday February 27.

Read full story
1 comments
Virginia State

Bill adding more catalytic converter felonies passes VA Senate

Senators Ryan McDougle and William Stanley, Jr. claimed a victory in the General Assembly this week with a bill that adds to the list of felonies associated with stolen catalytic converters.

Read full story
2 comments
Virginia State

Virginia's STEAM-H Essay Contest for 12th grade girls now open

The submission window for the Virginia Council on Women Annual STEAM-H Contest is now open. This contest is open to 12th-grade Virginia residents, including homeschoolers, who plan to pursue majors and careers in science, technology, engineering, arts, mathematics, and healthcare.

Read full story
Virginia State

Virginia's 2nd managed elk hunt: Lottery opened Feb. 1

A select group of hunters once again have the chance to hunt bull elk in Virginia’s Elk Management Zone (EMZ) this fall. Virginia hosted its first managed elk hunt in EMZ last year, and according to the Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR), all six hunters who won the lottery were successful in claiming a bull.

Read full story
Virginia State

SNAP cuts coming for a lot of Virginians

Virginia SNAP receipts have been getting emergency benefits on top of their regular benefits for almost three years. But that additional assistance is coming to an end. Virginia Department of Social Services announced that the final round of emergency benefits will be loaded onto EBT cards on February 16.

Read full story
2 comments
Virginia State

Got a bachelor's and want to be a teacher? RCC hosting Career Switcher event

Virginia has already been struggling with a serious teacher shortage, and it appears that more people are flowing out of the profession than into it. Some 10,900 teachers left the workforce ahead of the current school year, while only 7,208 teachers with first-time licenses were hired, according to data from the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission, Virginia Mercury reported.

Read full story
8 comments
King George, VA

Residents oppose plans for rehab center coming to King George

Pyramid Healthcare is developing a 2-story, 100-bed rehab facility in King George off of Owens Rd. Members of the community who live nearby not only expressed strong opposition at last week’s board of supervisors meeting, but they wanted to know why county leaders hadn’t publicly disclosed and discussed the project.

Read full story
13 comments
Spotsylvania County, VA

I-95 North in Spotsylvania shut down by crash, detour underway

Drivers take note: All lanes of I-95 North in Spotsylvania County remain closed due to a multi-vehicle accident. The crash occurred at the 117.4 mile marker, which is near Exit 118, Thornburg.

Read full story
3 comments
King George, VA

Rep. Spanberger aide says they're here to serve King George, just call

After Virginia’s bipartisan redistricting commission failed to complete its mission of creating a map, the state Supreme Court stepped in and appointed two special masters to do the job.

Read full story
31 comments
Stafford, VA

Drivers expect delays on Warrenton Rd. in Stafford next week + other traffic alerts

Next week, drivers planning to use Rt. 17, Warrenton Rd., in Stafford during the day should prepare for delays. The southbound side of Warrenton Rd. will be reduced to a single travel lane between Heartfields Ln. and Washington St. starting Tuesday, January 24.

Read full story
Virginia State

Virginia's 1st case of bird flu confirmed: what you need to know

Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) confirmed the Commonwealth’s first case of bird flu, a serious threat to poultry owners and farming operations.

Read full story
19 comments
Virginia State

Del. Anderson's bill to cut 'nickel & dime' pet tax in VA stalls

It remains to be seen what, if anything, will become of Delegate Tim Anderson’s bill to eliminate pet licensing fees and the crime of not paying them. For Virginians who aren’t aware, the law allows governments to charge pet owners a licensing fee, which Anderson calls “a nickel and dime tax.” And if pet owners don’t pay, not only can they be charged with a misdemeanor but their pets can be seized and killed, the delegate explained in a Facebook post Wednesday morning before he presented HB 1406.

Read full story

McDougle bill making it a felony to vote as non-US citizen or help register to vote is dead

On Tuesday, Senator Ryan McDougle attempted to push forward SB 878, a voter registration bill that noted that a person who isn’t a U.S. citizen isn’t entitled to vote and anyone who helped a non-citizen register to vote could be found guilty of a Class 6 felony.

Read full story
70 comments
Virginia State

Senator McDougle's photo ID voting bill, SB 794, fails

Senator Ryan McDougle’s attempt to bring a photo ID requirement back to Virginia elections failed to make it out of the Privileges and Elections Committee yesterday. SB 794 would have required a photo ID to vote using a normal ballot. It would have also repealed the portion of the current law that allows people without a photo ID to vote after signing a statement attesting to their identity.

Read full story
111 comments
Virginia State

Virginia boosts mortgage relief assistance to $50,000

Virginia Housing announced changes to the Virginia Mortgage Relief Program (VMPR) that are designed to deliver more help to more people who were financially impacted by the pandemic.

Read full story
17 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy