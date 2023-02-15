Exit 136, Centerport Pkwy, on I-95 N closed for tractor-trailer fire

Photo by VDOT

Drivers on I-95 North who plan to use Exit 136, Centerport Parkway, should be aware that the off-ramp is closed, and it as of approximately 3:20 p.m. it was expected to remain closed “for several hours,” said VDOT.

The ramp was closed to help emergency responders who are dealing with a tractor-trailer fire. The truck’s flatbed trailer, which was loaded with hay, was moved to the off-ramp so that the right travel lane could reopen and alleviate congestion.

VDOT said this decision was also made to create a safer space for firefighters.

This truck fire incident is located at mile marker 136 in Stafford County. And in addition to Exit 136, the north shoulder in the area is also closed.

Drivers who would take Ext 136, are advised to use Exit 133, Rt. 17, or Exit 140, Courthouse Rd. depending on their destination.

As of 3:30 p.m., motorists traveling on I-95 North in that region are advised to expect delays. VDOT’s traffic information system was reporting backups of approximately 5 miles.

For updates regarding the reopening of EXIT 136 and the shoulder, motorists can find real-time information at 511Virginia.org, by calling 511, or downloading the 511Virginia mobile app.

--

Did You Know: A Catalytic Converter Felony Bill passed VA’s Senate?

Follow the Watchful Eye on Twitter to keep up with what's happening in the Virginia General Assembly 2023!

Want to submit tips or story suggestions to the Watchful Eye? Email 4watchfuleye@protonmail.com. Want to support this independent news channel? Do it here. Any and all is greatly appreciated!