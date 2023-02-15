Mudd Tavern Rd. expanding & a new road coming to Thornburg

Project area in Thornburg Photo by VDOT

The project to widen Rt. 606, Mudd Tavern Rd., kicked off this week.

VDOT announced that Mudd Tavern Rd. will be built out to four lanes between I-95 and Rt. 1 in the Thornburg area of Spotsylvania.

A roundabout will be added approximately halfway between I-95 and Rt. 1 to serve as an access point for drivers wanting to access to Rt. 2092, a new roadway set to be built in the area.

Rt. 2092 will be a two-lane, secondary road that runs parallel to Mudd Tavern Rd. It will intersect with Dan Bell Lane and South Roxbury Mill Road. This new roadway is being built to

improve connections between some properties north of Mudd Tavern Road.

The Mudd Tavern Rd. project is expected to be complete in May 2025. Once done, there will be a sidewalk and shared use path providing outdoor recreation opportunities. There will also be new sidewalk installed to link the existing sidewalk on the I-95 overpass. Additionally, the project also calls for crosswalks and new traffic signal equipment to be installed at pedestrian crossings.

Mudd Tavern Rd. will stay open during construction, but there will be occasions when crews impose single-lane closures. VDOT said these closures will mostly be scheduled to avoid peak travel on weekday mornings and afternoon. The project is also expected to require some temporary traffic shifts.

The Mudd Tavern Road project is slated to cost $21.6 million, and the Rt 2092 construction project is set to cost $8 million. Allen Myers VA was awarded a $16 million contract for its work on both projects.

--

Follow the Watchful Eye on Twitter so you never miss a story and important updates.

Did You Know: The STEAM-H Scholarship Contest for 12 Grade Girls Is Now Open?

Want to submit tips or story suggestions to the Watchful Eye? Email 4watchfuleye@protonmail.com. Want to support this independent news channel? Do it here. Any and all is greatly appreciated!