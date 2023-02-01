Virginia's STEAM-H Essay Contest for 12th grade girls now open

Photo by ED.gov

The submission window for the Virginia Council on Women Annual STEAM-H Contest is now open.

This contest is open to 12th-grade Virginia residents, including homeschoolers, who plan to pursue majors and careers in science, technology, engineering, arts, mathematics, and healthcare.

To participate, contestants must be planning to attend a higher education facility as the award is designed to serve as a scholarship. This can include community colleges, universities as well as technical and career schools throughout the U.S.

Participants must also have at least a 3.0 GPA.

The contest involves writing a 700 to 1,000-word essay that explains the student’s motivation for pursuing a STEAM-H career and the student’s anticipated course of STEAM-H study, trade, and/or profession.

Essays will be judged by council members and individuals from the STEAM-H fields.

The Council will one merit-based and one need-based scholarship in each of five geographic regions across the Commonwealth, which include:

Region 1: Eastern Virginia / Hampton Roads

Region 2: Southwest / Southside

Region 3: Richmond / Central Virginia

Region 4: Valley / Western Virginia

Region 5: Northern Virginia

Merit-based scholarships are judged on the quality of the essay, based on criteria that includes content, creativity as well as spelling, punctuation, and grammar.

Need-based scholarships will be awarded based on the quality of the essay submitted and the individual’s self-identified financial need.

Award amounts may vary and are determined by the council annually.

In April, the winners will be notified, and the scholarship awards will be presented later in the spring

Entries must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. on March 15 to be considered. Information to enter can be found here.

