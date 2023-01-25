I-95 North in Spotsylvania shut down by crash, detour underway

Photo by Watchful Eye screenshot

Drivers take note: All lanes of I-95 North in Spotsylvania County remain closed due to a multi-vehicle accident.

The crash occurred at the 117.4 mile marker, which is near Exit 118, Thornburg.

Initially, motorists were told to expect some delays. However, it appears the response may take longer than expected.

VDOT has now said there is no reopening time available for those northbound lanes.

The image above is from the Thornburg traffic camera, and it shows the long line of traffic, which has been at a standstill since after 3 p.m.

As of 4 p.m., VDOT reported the traffic backup in that area was approximately 3 miles long.

Detour now underway

All I-95 northbound traffic is now being detoured to Exit 110, Ladysmith, in Caroline County then to Route 1, creating a route around the crash scene.

Local law enforcement is directing traffic on Route 639, Ladysmith Road, and Route 1 to assist with the detour.

Drivers who have not reached Exit 110, are encouraged to use Exit 104, Carmel Church, in Caroline County and take Rt. 207 eastbound to Rt. 301 northbound.

In addition to I-95 N, the southbound left shoulder and left lane were closed.

