Rep. Spanberger aide says they're here to serve King George, just call

After Virginia’s bipartisan redistricting commission failed to complete its mission of creating a map, the state Supreme Court stepped in and appointed two special masters to do the job.

One of the biggest changes on the new congressional map that was created was the reshaping of the 7th District, which included adding King George.

U.S. Representative Abigail Spanberger represents the 7th District. Last Tuesday, one of her aides, McKenzie Heidelmark, appeared at the King George Board of Supervisors meeting to introduce Spanberger as the county’s representative.

She said before the meeting she had spent the day out and about in the county meeting some of the supervisors, county administrator Christopher Miller, and some other “really nice people.”

And according to Heidelmark, King George residents should expect to see much more of the Spanberger team.

“I’ll be out and about in the county a lot of over the next few years. So will the congresswoman,” said Heidelmark, adding, "We’re very excited to do so.”

She encouraged King George Supervisors and those who need Spanberger to contact her office.

“Please reach out to our office if you need anything in regard to a federal agency. If you have an issue with the IRS, Social Security, the VA, anything like that, please reach out,” said Heidelmark.

And, “if the county is filing for a federal grant, we can write a letter of support. We’ll be helping out with community project funding. But please, we are here to serve. Please reach out to us if you need anything.”

She said the number to reach the Spanberger team is (804) 401-4110.

