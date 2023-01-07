2 Stafford Co. traffic projects starting Sunday: delays & detours

The Rt. 17 overpass that will soon be demolished Photo by VDOT

The week ahead will bring two roadway projects in Stafford County that will significantly impact traffic.

Rt. 17 at I-95 N Exit 133

Starting Sunday, January 8, drivers should expect overnight delays and intermittent full traffic stops on Rt. 17 that will last through early March.

Those delays will be caused by the demolition of the former I-95 North off-ramp bridge over Route 17, which is located at the Exit 133 interchange.

In addition to the traffic delays, VDOT is warning that nearby residents should expect noise while the demolition project is underway.

It’s estimated that it will take at least 6 weeks for the complete removal of the structure.

“Crews will complete demolition activities as quickly as possible to minimize the disturbance to residents and minimize travel delays to drivers,” a statement from the transportation department said.

Once demolition is complete, construction of a new I-95 North overpass will begin.

Ramp in Ferry Farm area

Also starting on Sunday night, VDOT will detour Rt. 3 westbound traffic heading for the flyover ramp to the Blue and Gray Parkway in Fredericksburg.

The ramp closure will be imposed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night through early Friday, January 13.

Drivers needing to access the Blue and Gray Parkway can take one of several detour routes.

Passenger vehicles can make a U-turn from Rt. 3 westbound to Rt. 3 eastbound at the Rt. 606 (Ferry Road) intersection and access the Blue and Gray Parkway.

For trucks, the detour route includes:

Rt. 212 (Chatham Heights Road

Rt. 218 (Butler Road/White Oak Road)

Rt. 607 (Cool Springs Road)

Rt. 3 eastbound

This detour route will be posted in the area.

