Most Virginia State Police systems knocked offline now restored, 2 databases still down

The Virginia Sex Offender and Crimes Against Minors Registry, also known as SOR, is back online. Other databases maintained by Virginia State Police, including Computerized Criminal History (CCH) and the Virginia Firearms Transaction (FTC) V-Check system are also now back in service and fully-operating.

Two data systems and webpages had not been restored as of this morning, a media release from Corrine Gellar, public relations director for Virginia State Police noted.

The outages of databases and webpages occurred mid-morning on January 5 and was caused “when the fire suppression system was triggered in the data center located at the VSP Administrative Headquarters in North Chesterfield.”

“There was no fire, but the system’s activation adversely impacted the server that supports the Virginia Criminal Information Network (VCIN) and several affiliated programs. State police have identified a water leak within the suppression system's cooling apparatus as the cause for the activation,” the statement added.

The outages impacted users including magistrates, the courts, anyone wanting to purchase a firearm, and members of the public trying to access the state’s sex offender registry.

The incident also affected police offices around the state. But as of 11 a.m. Friday access to the Virginia Criminal Information Network (VCIN) was restored for Virginia law enforcement queries, said Gellar.

By 8 a.m. this morning, Jan. 7, roughly 1,800 background check requests that were submitted via the FTC V-Check system during the outage were either fully processed or were in a review or research status.

“Responses are now being delivered to the requesting federally-licensed firearms dealers,” noted Galler.

She added that state police application and engineering teams worked through the night and are now focused on reinstating VCIN-affiliated systems including the Computerized Criminal History (CCH) and the Virginia Firearms Transaction V-Check system.

