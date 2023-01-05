American Legion Rd. overpass in Stafford now open

Photo by VDOT

The new American Legion Rd. overpass in Stafford County was scheduled to open this morning.

The new bridge allows drivers on Rt. 628, American Legion Rd., to cross over I-95. With the new overpass now complete, it eliminates the need for a detour that had been in place since April 4, 2022, a span of 9 months.

American Legion Road intersects with Rt. 1 east of the overpass, and with Ramoth Church Road and Centreport Parkway west of the bridge. Having the new overpass open restores a convenient connection for travelers driving east and west in central Stafford.

This overpass replaced one that was built in 1964. Although the new version is still two lanes, it is slightly wider and has shoulders.

Why a new overpass?

According to VDOT, the bridge was replaced to accommodate construction underneath it, which includes two reversible express lanes in the I-95 median.

The 95 Express Lanes are currently being extended by 10 miles in Stafford from south of exit 143 (Aquia/Garrisonville) to the vicinity of exit 133 (Falmouth/Warrenton). The extended express lanes are not yet completed. They are anticipated to open to traffic in late 2023, according to a statement from VDOT.

In addition to the 10 miles of express lanes, the 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension Project includes building seven new bridges and flyover ramps, and adding multiple new access points.

