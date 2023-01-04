New Tappahannock Pizza Hut offering free pizza for a year

Photo by Flynn Restaurant Group

Do you like pizza? If so, there’s a new Pizza Hut location in Tappahannock, and it will be offering free pizza for a year to the first 25 guests in line on Friday.

Although the store at 1638 Tappahannock Blvd. officially opened to customers on December 21, the grand opening celebration will be held this Friday, January 6.

The free pizza for a year offer includes two specialty or 3-topping pizzas per month for a total of 24 free pizzas over the 12-month period. The 25 winners will receive redeemable punch cards to claim their pizzas, according to a media release.

The free pizza offer cannot be combined with other coupons, offers, or discounts. But the offer will be good at participating locations owned and operated by Flynn Restaurant Group, Pizza Hut’s largest franchisee.

Nearby Pizza Hut locations owned and operated by Flynn Restaurant Group include Amelia Court House, Ashland, Chesterfield, Colonial Heights, Fort Lee, Glen Allen, Mechanicsville, Powhatan, Quinton and West Point, in addition to two locations in both Chester and Petersburg, three locations in Midlothian and seven locations in Richmond, VA.

Pizza Hut is hiring

This new Pizza Hut location is expected to add 15 new jobs to the local economy in Essex. There are currently openings for delivery drivers, cooks, shift leaders and managers. If you’re interested, you can find more information, including details on employment opportunities, by texting “PIZZA” to “52345” or visiting HutAmerican.com/Careers.

